What is a cis woman? Erin Darke transgender claim surfaces as fans come out in support of Daniel Radcliffe 

Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend and actress Erin Darke has become a topic of conversation on social media after fictional author Suzanne Seddon insinuated that she was secretly transgender. This was not taken well by the internet, and many found her comment transphobic. Several netizens noted that not only is the Dietland actress a cis woman, but she is also pregnant at the moment. Since garnering backlash online, the author in question has made her Twitter account private.

For those unversed, Erin Darke is a notable actor in her own right. She has appeared on several television shows and movies, including We Need To Talk About Kevin, Young Adult, Good Girls and the Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The 38-year-old met Daniel Radcliffe on the sets of 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings. The two bonded over their love for acting and have been inseparable ever since.

In March, the pair told People magazine that Darke was pregnant and that the pair were expecting their first child later this year.

Suzanne Seddon recently took to her official Twitter account recently and posted a picture of Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe standing next to each other. She wrote in the caption- “This is Daniel Radcliffes Girlfriend. Now what do you see?” Seddon was referring to the actress’ pointed facial structure and tall stature. Seddon and other TERF’s (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) were insinuating that Darke was secretly a trans woman and not a cis woman.

Esme @discount_Ripley Erin Darke isn't transgender.

Suzanne Seddon is attacking a woman because she doesn't look "feminine enough" to meet her standards.



Transphobia hurts trans people but it also hurts cis women. This terf logic relies on prejudice and othering to function, it's entirely hateful. Erin Darke isn't transgender.Suzanne Seddon is attacking a woman because she doesn't look "feminine enough" to meet her standards.Transphobia hurts trans people but it also hurts cis women. This terf logic relies on prejudice and othering to function, it's entirely hateful. https://t.co/Prfm6WCcQ0

Who is a cis woman? Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend Erin Darke transvestigated

According to Shape, a person is cisgender when their gender identity matches the sex that they were assigned at birth. A ‘cis woman,’ is a shortform for a ‘cisgender woman.’ Cis woman refers to a non-transgender woman whose assigned sex is female and who also identifies with the gender associated with her assigned sex which is, a woman.

A transgender woman refers to a person who was assigned male sex when they were born but identifies as a woman. If a person identifies as a woman and they are not a transgender woman, then they are likely a cis woman.

Now, several netizens have taken to ‘transvestigating’ Daniel Radcliffe’s baby mother. This refers to people investigating those celebrities and wealthy people who they believe to be secretly trans. They try to find clues to deduce that their beliefs of them being transgender are correct.

Suzanne Seddon garners backlash for transphobic tweet

Internet users were enraged once Seddon insinuated that Darke was transgender. Many were displeased to see the transphobic tweet go viral. A few reactions to Seddon’s controversial post read:

Thunderstorms68 @HTownMO68 @suzseddon Trashy transphobe Suzanne Seddon posted a classless transphobic tweet about Daniel Radcliffe’s pregnant girlfriend, and she got absolutely destroyed. And now her tweets are protected like the pathetic coward she is. May she find one shred of dignity. @suzseddon Trashy transphobe Suzanne Seddon posted a classless transphobic tweet about Daniel Radcliffe’s pregnant girlfriend, and she got absolutely destroyed. And now her tweets are protected like the pathetic coward she is. May she find one shred of dignity. https://t.co/whOHeQW0O0

Mynx @JinxMarcy @suzseddon A couple who are expecting a baby. Radcliffe is 5’4”. You’re saying cis women (the ppl you claim to protect) should be misgendered if they’re tall/don’t meet your beauty standards. With your broad shoulders, sloping forehead, thin lips & prominent jaw, you should tread carefully. @suzseddon A couple who are expecting a baby. Radcliffe is 5’4”. You’re saying cis women (the ppl you claim to protect) should be misgendered if they’re tall/don’t meet your beauty standards. With your broad shoulders, sloping forehead, thin lips & prominent jaw, you should tread carefully. https://t.co/8wz7LLc2iA

elise (they/them) @agonistmindset @suzseddon All you’re proving is that transphobia hurts cis women (like Erin Darke, Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend) too. There is no one way that women look, cis or trans. What’s your plan when someone starts questioning you in a bathroom? @suzseddon All you’re proving is that transphobia hurts cis women (like Erin Darke, Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend) too. There is no one way that women look, cis or trans. What’s your plan when someone starts questioning you in a bathroom?

SuperDuckyBro @superduckybro @OliviaCiappa @suzseddon Being taller than Radcliffe isn't even a sign of anything because he is only 5'5. @OliviaCiappa @suzseddon Being taller than Radcliffe isn't even a sign of anything because he is only 5'5.

LividEllen @LividEllen @suzseddon @RealFairbrass @TheFreds is this misogynistic cruelty towards his partner your way of punishing Radcliffe for being kind to and normal about trans ppl? @suzseddon @RealFairbrass @TheFreds is this misogynistic cruelty towards his partner your way of punishing Radcliffe for being kind to and normal about trans ppl?

ⱼₑ𝚗𝚗ᵢfₑᵣ @juniper_eccles



Unless you're referring to the bigoted twat in your display picture? @suzseddon I see Daniel Radcliffe and his Girlfriend....Unless you're referring to the bigoted twat in your display picture? @suzseddon I see Daniel Radcliffe and his Girlfriend....Unless you're referring to the bigoted twat in your display picture?

🐌🧙‍♀️🇮🇱Jelly Slug Oneesan🇮🇱🧙‍♀️🐌 @Ultrabrie @suzseddon A deranged TERF being jealous of Dan Radcliffe's lovely wife? Or did you mean besides that? @suzseddon A deranged TERF being jealous of Dan Radcliffe's lovely wife? Or did you mean besides that?

Rachel Palmer 🌻 @MarvellousMrsP @suzseddon I see an example of how transphobia will hurt not only trans men and trans women but cis men and cis women like Daniel Radcliffe's girlfriend, Erin Darke ... who is currently pregnant. @suzseddon I see an example of how transphobia will hurt not only trans men and trans women but cis men and cis women like Daniel Radcliffe's girlfriend, Erin Darke ... who is currently pregnant.

The Harry Potter star has been openly critical of transphobia, especially in light of J.K. Rowling herself being canceled for her transphobic beliefs. The actor recently appeared on the Trevor Project series where he said:

“We listen to so many people talk about trans youth and hear them talked about so often in the news, but very rarely do we actually hear from these youth directly. It was an absolute privilege to get to meet and listen to this incredible group of young people. At the end of the day, if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids.”

At the time of writing this article, neither Radcliffe nor Darke had responded to the transphobic tweet.

