What is Colloidal silver ingestion? Cult leader Amy Carlson's cause of death revealed in autopsy

Amy Carlson, the leader of the Colorado-based New Age cult “Love Has Won”, died due to anorexia, alcohol abuse and overdose of colloidal silver, as per the latest autopsy report. The dead remains of the woman were discovered back in April from a mobile home in Moffat, Colorado.

The initial discovery was made by authorities from the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office. As per official reports, the body was found in a mummified state inside a green sleeping bag with missing eyes surrounded by silver glitter makeup.

Deputies from the scene also reported that the corpse was covered in a tie-dye shawl around the shoulders and a faux-fur scarf and bandana around the neck. Amy Carlson’s body was also adorned with a crown encrusted with green and blue stones and several necklaces and pendants. She also wore grey sweatpants, and two pairs of socks.

Examiner Emily Russell from the El Paso County Coroner's office in Colorado Springs conducted an autopsy detailing her findings in The Guru magazine:

“Based on the information available to me at the time of report it is my opinion that Amy Renee Stroud (Carlson), a 45-year-old adult white female, died as a result of global decline in the setting of alcohol abuse, anorexia, and chronic colloidal silver ingestion.”

It was also revealed that Amy Carlson weighed only 75 pounds at the time of her death. Her body was surrounded with eight colorfully labeled small bottles with the word “colloidal” written over each piece.

However, no instance of foul play was mentioned and the cause of her death was deemed “natural.” It was also reported that Amy Carlson died nearly a month before she succumbed. Following her death, cult members took her body to a house owned by Miguel Lamboy and worshiped it as a shrine.

The homeowner took legal help after he discovered the decomposed body of Amy Carlson at his home upon returning from a trip to Denver. Some members of the cult claimed that their leader did not die but was only “out of communication.”

Nearly seven members of the cult were arrested following the discovery on charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering of deceased human remains, false imprisonment and child abuse (for the presence of two minors inside the house).

Everything to know about colloidal silver ingestion

Colloidal silver is a type of mineral that includes tiny particles of silver suspended in liquid. According to Healthline, the material was used as an all-purpose medicine for various infections and illnesses long before the advent of antibiotics.

More recently, the concept of colloidal silver ingestion or consuming colloidal silver for health benefits regained popularity, with believers claiming it helped to cure diseases such as cancer, AIDS, herpes, pneumonia, skin condition and several other bacterial and viral infections.

Some even believed that the material served as a dietary supplement. However, the belief lacked medical evidence and became an ongoing topic of debate. As per The Independent, several health experts have opined that long-term colloidal silver ingestion can lead to skin and organ discolouration, organ failure and eventual death.

Amy Carlson’s Love Has Won sect reportedly advocated the use of colloidal silver to treat compulsive disorders. Carolina Noble, a forensic toxicologist from Pennsylvania, confirmed the presence of silver in the former’s body after an examination of her liver tissue on 16 November 2021.

It was reported that the cult leader possibly ingested 470 mcg/g of silver, which was more than six times the daily average intake. Another report also confirmed the presence of ethanol and acetaminophen in her body.

Chemicals found in cannabis and tobacco, as well as opiates such as hydrocodone and hydromorphone, were also discovered in Amy Carlson's fluids.

Who was Amy Carlson?

Amy Carlson was the founder of Love Has Won New Age cult (Image via Love Has Won/Instagram)

Amy Carlson was reportedly a brilliant student and talented singer prior to her cult days. She previously served as the manager of a McDonald’s branch in Texas and was a proud mother to two sons.

She began her journey as a cult leader after she started discussing faith and spirituality on social media and proclaimed herself as “Mother God.” Her oldest son Carl Carlson told the BBC that Amy abandoned him and her family when he was 12 years old around 2006-07.

The 45-year-old left her family during Christmas and began living with people she met online. She established Love Has Won on YouTube and members started preaching several New Age beliefs. The group gained followers from across the globe and Amy Carlson declared herself as the “Mother of All Creation.”

According to The Daily Mail, Amy told her followers she hailed from a mystical land in Lemuria and lived 19 billion lives. At one point, she claimed to be the reincarnation of Jesus, Joan of Arc, Marilyn Monroe and Cleopatra and also called herself Donald Trump’s daughter.

Former cult member Andrew Profaci told The Independent that Amy Carlson was a heavy drinker and often lost her conscience after being inebriated at night:

“I doted on her and tended to her every need. She drank ten shots of vodka a night. When she would drink at night she would lose her cognitive abilities. She would fall and walk into walls.”

Andrew also mentioned that Amy once called herself the human embodiment of Earth and told her followers she would lead 144,000 people to the 'fifth dimension.’ She also appeared on Dr. Phil after her family attempted to help her out of the sect.

However, Amy Carlson continued to stand by her belief and ultimately succumbed to an untimely demise. Final photos prior to her death showed the woman in an emaciated state with strong signs of declining health.

Following Amy’s death, her son Cole Carlson said he still loved his mother despite the two being estranged from a young age. Meanwhile, her older sister Chelsea Ann Reninger also mentioned that the family would remember Amy Carlson from her days before life in the cult.

