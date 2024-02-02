What is Corcoran’s Level 4 Housing Unit? Details explored as Danny Masterson moved to maximum security prison in California

Danny Masterson, the American actor convicted of r*ping two women, has been moved to a maximum security prison called Corcoran Secured Housing Unit. The prison was once home to several other famously dangerous inmates.

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of r*pe that may be triggering to some readers. Readers' discretion is advised.

The 47-year-old will soon be living in Corcoran’s Level 4 housing unit if he is proven to be dangerous for others and himself. The level is known as the highest tier of security available at the prison.

The inmates needing extra protection and supervision are placed, as per the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He was sentenced to 30 years to life in September 2023. He was transferred from North Kern State Prison in Delano, California to the maximum security prison on January 27, 2024, where he will likely serve a majority of his sentence, as per Fox News.

Danny Masterson moved to Corcoran State Prison, a maximum security prison

Danny Masterson was born on March 13, 1976, in Albertson, New York, United States. He is famous for several acting roles including Steven Hyde in That '70s Show, Milo Foster in Men at Work, and Jameson "Rooster" Bennett in The Ranch, as per IMDb.

The actor was arrested in 2020 because of s*xual assault allegations from the two women, who said Masterson r*ped them at his Hollywood Hills, California, home between 2001 and 2003, as per USA Today.

In 2023, Danny Masterson was given a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

On January 27, was transferred from North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, to the California State Prison, Corcoran, a maximum-security facility that once kept Charles Manson for 28 years before he died in 2017.

Manson was a cult leader who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy for killing at least seven people, as per Fox News.

Danny Masterson's request for bail last week was denied because the judge claimed he was a flight risk because he has "no wife to go home to." The actor will reportedly be under 24/7 surveillance in case he shows signs of "mental distress."

The systems include around-the-clock video monitoring, along with cell checks by prison guards every 30 minutes, as per People.

If Danny Masterson does show signs of distress and continues to be in danger, he will be transferred to the prison’s small Protective Housing unit Level 4 where inmates are put if they are subject to harm.

Other famous convicts that Corcoran temporarily held were Sirhan Sirhan, the man who was convicted of murdering Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, on two separate occasions, and also "The Dating Game Killer," Rodney Alcala.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Danny will be eligible for parole in July 2042.

He will be 66 years old at the time. The actor's first tentative date for a consultation with the board of parole is scheduled for May 2038, as per Fox News.