"What is this a crossover episode": Dream, Addison Rae spotted together on latter's Instagram story, leaves the internet upset

Just a week after Dream, the mysterious Minecraft content creator, revealed his face, he was seen with Addison Rae, a popular TikToker, social media personality, and actor. Rae recently uploaded an Instagram story that featured Dream and George Davidson, AKA GeorgeNotFound.

DREAM UPDATES @DWTUPDATEE Dream is in Addison Rae’s instagram story!! (IRL) Dream is in Addison Rae’s instagram story!! (IRL) https://t.co/0H131sg07v

However, just a year ago, the two had some brief Twitter conversations, and the world of social media was not happy with Dream and Addison's tweets. Hence, the netizens are now hysterical seeing them together. One such Twitter user said:

Dream and Addison Rae's prior Twitter drama explained as internet explodes over Rae's Instagram story

While the two internet celebrities' conversation received massive traction a year ago, the world is now surprised to see both creators together. In May 2021, Addison tweeted by saying:

Addison Rae @whoisaddison I’ve been having wildly vivid dreams again........... I’ve been having wildly vivid dreams again...........

To this, Dream responded with a few question marks. Later, Addison responded in a pretty strange manner, as she said:

However, keeping the thread alive, Addison again tweeted by saying:

After this, Addison received a lot of backlash from Dream fans, who took this harmless conversation to heart, thus creating an aversion in the minds of the Minecraft community against Rae.

There have been several other instances of their friendly and unfriendly conversations on social media.

Netizens "not so happy" seeing Addison with Dream in her social media updates

Keeping all the history in mind, this time, when the two were spotted together in person, the internet was shocked.

Many fans of the Minecraft content creator opined that Addison should not be there, and the social media post would have looked good if only Dream and George had been there.

Gracie :) @Gracie_Alt @DWTUPDATEE This would be so much cuter if it was just George and Dream. I respect Addison and all, but I wish she didn't hang out with them @DWTUPDATEE This would be so much cuter if it was just George and Dream. I respect Addison and all, but I wish she didn't hang out with them

ray:) @hiddendsmplov @DWTUPDATEE Love the dream and george but addison? i know she’s sweet but i feel she’s using them @DWTUPDATEE Love the dream and george but addison? i know she’s sweet but i feel she’s using them

philosophie @archiveofsophie @DWTUPDATEE this is the best thing ever, just remove that female and it’s perfect @DWTUPDATEE this is the best thing ever, just remove that female and it’s perfect

jack-o-lantern 🎃 @jcastillo_03 @DWTUPDATEE OKAY THIS IS A NOTIFICATION I NEVER EXPECTED TO SEE @DWTUPDATEE OKAY THIS IS A NOTIFICATION I NEVER EXPECTED TO SEE

Others were quarreling over who was using whom for "clout". One user said:

While Dream has been in the headlines for revealing his face to the public, neither the Minecraft content creator nor Addison has spoken about their friendship and why they were spotted together.

Dream's face reveal video had over 20 million people hooked

The Minecraft content creator always hid behind a smiley mask, and his millions of followers on social media were intrigued to see the real face behind the cover. Hence, a week back, he created a video showing his face to the public.

With almost 40 million views on the video, the Minecraft content creator, whose real name is Clay, talked about how his friend and creator, George, is finally coming to America. He said George's arrival was the main reason he thought about revealing his face, as he just wanted to have a good time with his friends and collaborate on many videos.

