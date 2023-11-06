What did Cruz Martinez and Serenity Delgado do? Charges explored as 2 teens arrested for murder of Nathaniel Navarro

Serenity Delgado and Cruz Martinez have been taken into custody for the alleged killing of 19-year-old Nathaniel Navarro. The victim was reportedly shot to death on Thursday, November 2, at a park in Pasadena. A third suspect, apart from Delgado and Martinez, was arrested on Monday. He was identified as 18-year-old Jeanette Clifton.

It has further been confirmed that while Delgado's bond hasn't been decided yet, Martinez's bond has been denied regarding the murder charge. Magistrate Judge Lisa Porter stated that the victim's murder appears to be a premeditated one. Upon investigation, cops discovered that when the alleged crime took place, Cruz Martinez was out on bond for a separate set of crimes.

Both Serenity Delgado and Cruz Martinez are charged with capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting

A tragic shooting took place on Thursday, November 2, at a park in Pasadena. The victim, who lost his life in the fatal shooting, was identified as Nathaniel Navarro. Police currently have three suspects in their custody: Jeanette Clifton, 18, Serenity Delgado, 17, and Cruz Martinez, 18. Both Delgado and Martinez face multiple charges, like capital murder and tampering with evidence.

ABC 13 reported that the park was located on Satsuma Street near Red Bluff Road. Delgado and Cruz allegedly dragged Nathaniel's body out of the car to the woody area just behind an auto body shop and a church. Martinez's court appearance took place on Sunday, November 5, where Judge Lisa Porter said,

"The killing appears to be completely premeditated and intentional and I do find this defendant poses an extreme danger to the community."

Court records revealed that it was Martinez who allegedly shot Nathaniel to death while trying to rob him. He has also been accused of hiding his body after the tragic incident took place.

The victim's cellphone and sweatshirt were tossed away

Navarro's body was discovered on Thursday after his mother tracked his cellphone. The location appeared to be the park in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street in Pasadena.

Court records also confirmed that Martinez allegedly planned the entire situation, including the robbery and murder. He took assistance from another person to conceal the remains in the park. Serenity Delgado and Martinez have also been accused of throwing the victim's cellphone away and tossing his sweatshirt in the garbage.

Judge Porter added:

"Per witnesses, video evidence and co-defendants. This defendant and his co-defendants made a plan to meet the complainant, they told him they wanted to buy drugs, but they intended to rob him."

Martinez's bond has been set at $50,000 for the tampering of evidence charge. According to Andy Kahan, Crime Stoppers Director of Victim Services,

"Literally two weeks ago, he was charged with DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon."

Court records mentioned that Serenity Delgado, too, had admitted to killing the victim. The third suspect named in the case was Jeanette Clifton, who was taken into custody on Monday. Sgt. Raul Granados spoke about the incident and mentioned that authorities are yet to find out why the teenagers met with each other that day and what led to the fatal shooting.