What is Culver's Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer made of? Nutritional facts, availability, and other details explored

With the introduction of its brand-new Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer, Culver's gives one of America's most adored holiday beverages a hip new twist.

This year, Culver's has both literally and figuratively been serving. The fast food restaurant has also recently re-introduced its CurderBurger, Wisconsin Big Cheese Pub Burger, and delectable Buffalo Chicken Tenders. The Midwest icon is still going strong over the holiday season thanks to a new concrete mixer.

Details about Culver's newly released milkshake Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer

The chain's iconic Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard is combined with cocoa and served with real whipped cream in the Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer.

Until February 12, 2023, or while supplies last, Culver's new limited-time treat is available at participating locations around the country. Here are the nutritional facts added to Culver's Concrete Mixer:

1055 calories

53 grams of fat

30 grams of saturated fat

530 milligrams of sodium

128 grams of carbs

116 grams of sugar

15 grams of protein

Culver's concrete mixer, for those unfamiliar, is simply a very thick milkshake with a custard foundation. Additionally, you may personalize it by adding a variety of toppings, such as cookie dough, caramel, oreos, fresh fruit, and more.

So, until February 12, 2023, if you're feeling particularly icy this winter, head over to your neighborhood Culver's and grab one. It's not like you have a steadfast, stern, incredibly trendy, silver-haired employer to go back to, so feel free to proceed at a glacial pace.

More about Culver's Concrete Mixers and how they are made

The three steps involved in ordering these thick milkshakes packed with toppings involve numerous options, the first of which is your size and flavor preference: chocolate or vanilla Culver's custard. You will then reduce your topping options to two from a possible 34.

The choices include fruit, nuts, "ooey gooey" drizzles like marshmallow crème and hot fudge, brand-name candies and treats (such as Oreos Reese's and Andes chocolate mints), "chunky" options like brownie bites and cheesecake pieces, and fruit or nuts.

The entire combination is then mixed to produce what is effectively your own custom-flavored drinkable frozen custard.

When was Culver's established?

The first Culver's was established in 1984 in the family's cherished hometown of Sauk City, Wisconsin, by Craig and Lea Culver, George and Ruth Culver. They started serving ButterBurgers® and Frozen Custard.

Despite how sumptuous their distinctive combination is, the Culver family immediately understood that aside from being primarily focused on food, what matters most is the people.

People often remember their first ButterBurger or scoop of rich, creamy Fresh Frozen Custard with great clarity, but what truly distinguishes Culver's is the way they treat visitors.

