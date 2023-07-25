What did David Zandstra do? Charges explored as former Georgia reverend arrested for 8-year-old girl's murder

On Monday, July 24, former reverend David Zandstra (83) was arrested in Georgia for the 1975 murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington. At the time of the slaying, Zandstra was a reverend at the Trinity Chapel on Lawrence road in Marple Township, Pennsylvania. Authorities have stated that the former reverend is also being investigated on suspicions that he may have abused or assaulted other children.

Trigger warning: This article concerns homicide and child abuse, reader discretion is advised.

David Zandstra is currently in jail in Georgia, reportedly fighting extradition to Pennsylvania. CBS reported that he does not officially have any recognised legal representation. Officials said that over the course of his career as a reverend, Zandstra had worked across Texas, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Andrew Mathis @MouthFactory



I'm glad he'll die in prison I grew up in the same town as Gretchen Harrington. David Zandstra was a guest in my parents' home. My father once argued with him for hours because Zandstra said -- in my parents' house -- that God doesn't listen to prayers from JewsI'm glad he'll die in prison twitter.com/phillyvictor/s…

The details of the allegations against David Zandstra

According to NBC, a criminal complaint claimed that David Zandstra abducted Gretchen Harrington on August 15, 1975. At the time, the latter was part of a Bible camp hosted by Zandstra's conversation. He is said to have picked her up while she was walking to the location of the camp.

After his 2023 arrest, David Zandstra reportedly confessed to police officers that he drove Harrington to the woods, where he tried and failed to undress her. Subsequently, he punched the eight-year-old in the head, causing her to fall unconscious. He proceeded to cover the body with foliage before driving away from the scene, allegedly leaving the girl to die.

On October 14, 1975, the remains of Gretchen Harrington were discovered in a park near Edgmont Township. The child's official cause of death was listed as two strikes to the head.

Victor Fiorillo @phillyvictor BREAKING: The Delco DA has filed murder charges against retired pastor David Zandstra of Marietta, Georgia for the 1974 murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington, who left her home for Bible school one day and never came back. She was found dead two weeks later. pic.twitter.com/GkT3z7gXd5

According to Brandon Graeff, the Marple Township Police Chief, Harrington's death changed the town forever:

"It changed everything for the kids, for the parents, for the families, for everybody because nobody could do anything anymore in the innocence that they used to do it."

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer also commented on the case, condemning how David Zandstra used his status as a reverend to allegedly prey on at least one child.

"We have to realize that most people in this world are good, and that most pastors, especially people who claim to be men of God are good people… but there have always been people and there always will be people who are this cold-hearted, remorseless and just evil people," Stollsteimer stated.

Dawn @TeslaToast3327 @antifaoperative OH THE IRONY OF THIS: March 21, 1972 -- 3 yrs before he murdered 9 yr old Gretchen Harrington -- Rev. David Zandstra was responsible for removing sensitive / offensive material from the local Public school sex education program. pic.twitter.com/jOXCYaRfsd

"Thank God there is law enforcement here to hold them accountable, and however long this takes – we're going to do it because this young lady should be alive. What happened to her is just horrendous (....) We’re going to bring him here to Delaware County, we’re going to try him, we’re going to convict him, and he’s going to die in jail," Stollsteimer continued.

Zandstra has not yet publicly commented on the allegations.

Cold cases are on the rise in America

𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 @antifaoperative Pennsylvania pastor, David Zandstra, has been arrested in Georgia for the 1975 kidnapping & murder of 8 year old Gretchen Harrington on her way to bible school. pic.twitter.com/nfIxZo918O

As noted by Uncovered, there are approximately 200,000 cold cases across America. Every year, 6000 more cold cases are added to this number. However, NPR reported despite advancements in technology, the clearance rates of cases across America are actually dropping.

In an interview with NPR, Prof. Philip Cook of Duke University and University of Chicago Urban Labs commented on the issue:

"We saw a sharp drop in the national clearance rate in 2020. It reached close to 50% at that time nationwide, which was the lowest ever recorded by the FBI. And it hasn't come up that much since then."

According to Professor Cook, many cold cases emerge from underprivileged communites. He added that due to the overwhelming nature of inner city crime, many of these cases continue to go ignored.