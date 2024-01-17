What is Deadly Waters? Captain Lee's Post-Below Deck Ventures Revealed

Captain Lee Rosbach was associated with Below Deck for a decade before leaving as the ship's captain and now Captain Lee might soon be moving on to his new venture that will once again place him at the steering wheel of a new ship. According to Deadline, Captain Lee is slated to host an upcoming true-crime series called Deadly Waters for Bravo's sister platform Oxygen.

Deadline reported Deadly Waters is expected to feature a team of sleuths that investigates homicides that occur in open seas and oceans. It is from the production business Critical Content, led by Jenny Daly, which is known for Game Face with Kevin Hart on E!, the Sly documentary, and Get Organised with the Home Edit on Netflix.

The British production company Renowned Films, which produced Fox's My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes and Elvis' Women on Amazon, is also in collaboration. Among the executive producers are Critical Content's Daly and Renowned's Max Welch, Tim Withers, and Duane Jones. The show is being filmed right now.

What to expect from Below Deck star Captain Lee's new venture Deadly Waters?

Although the exact plotline and the release date for Deadly Waters are yet to be announced by Bravo, fans of Below Deck can expect their beloved Captain to show up in his full glory. As the show is hinted to involve true crimes that occur largely across waterbodies, Captain Lee's acumen and leadership will be called for as the host.

This is especially relevant in light of the many years of expertise Captain Lee has accumulated from his roles in the first ten seasons of Bravo's Below Deck.

We hope Oxygen will soon spill the details on Deadly Waters.

Why did Captain Lee leave Below Deck?

Captain Lee Rosbach stepped off of Below Deck after 10 incredible seasons at sea. Bravo formally declared at BravoCon 2023 that the cherished star will not be coming back for the upcoming eleventh season of the show, which is expected to debut in February 2024.

It was also declared during BravoCon 2023 that Captain Lee will be replaced as captain of the M/Y St. David by Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge.

Lee's exit from the show coincided with a stormy season 10 of the Bravo show, in which the captain's health problems compelled him to abandon ship mid-charter to receive medical attention.

Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck Mediterranean filled in for him at that time. However, Lee was able to make a comeback before the season ended thanks to a successful surgery to address a nerve issue that made walking difficult for him.

Speaking about his recovery journey, Captain Miller told US Weekly back on April 13, 2023:

"Back surgery came out great, it really did. You will find this season that I do something that I’ve never, ever done before in my career or in my life. And there’s gonna be a lot of situations where you’re gonna go like, ‘Wow, didn’t see that coming at all.’ And not only will it be true for the viewers, (but) it was also true for myself and the crew."

73-year-old Captain Miller made an appearance in his last episode of the Bravo show's 10th season back in March 2023. With the conclusion of yet another charter season, the man dubbed the 'Stud of the Sea' offered some of his famously sassy bits of wisdom and contemplated the conclusion of his forty-year career in yachting.

According to PEOPLE, he said:

"Being a captain and being out on the water, there's just something kind of magical out there. It feels right, it's kind of like Christmas morning."

Season 11 of Below Deck will premiere on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 9 PM ET on Bravo.