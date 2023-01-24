Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 12: Release date, air time, and plot details

Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 12, titled Crazy Rich Charter Guests, will air on Bravo this Tuesday, January 24, at 9 pm ET. The 1 hour 15 minute long episode will be uploaded on Peacock and Bravo TV one day after the television premiere. Fans can also stream the episode on Fubo TV and Amazon video.

This week's episode of Below Deck Adventure will feature chef Jess and Captain Kerry getting into an intense argument after a food mishap. After crying and venting her feelings, the former will tell Captain Kerry that she might be done working on the yacht.

Bravo's description of the upcoming episode reads as:

"Tension grows higher as the season gets shorter on Mercury when Faye and Jess disagree on how much food should be packed for the horseback riding adventure."

What can you expect from Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 12?

This week's episode of Below Deck Adventure will be very dramatic as Bosun Lewis will confront deckhand Kyle Dickard after a picture of him sleeping on the job will go viral between the crew members.

Other than that, the deckhands will also face a tough time trying to anchor the Mercury yacht.

The charter guests will go horse-back riding with Faye leading the group. However, the extra time taken by her on the tour will irriate chef Jess, who made lunch for them. As seen in a preview, the chef will announce "lunch is over" without asking anyone and will simply give the guests some snacks upon returning.

Faye will try her best to handle the awkward situation by displaying all the snacks available on the boat in front of the guests, who will demand lunch. This will lead to an intense fight between the Captain and Jess. In a preview, Kerry asks Jess to stop the "borderline intimidation," while the latter will disclose that she is thinking of quitting her job.

Recap of Below Deck Adventure episode 11

Bravo's description of episode 11, titled Zero Fjords Given, read as:

"Guests find hair in their food; chips go missing at the abseiling picnic; Faye's attempts to hide the hair issue from Capt. Kerry end in disaster; Capt. Kerry attempts to outrun bad weather; Kasie and Mike get closer."

Last week on Below Deck Adventure, Faye discussed some of the issues with the cast members and Captain Kerry but failed to inform the latter that the food had hair in it. The captain was furious after he discovered the same from the guests and also about the fact that Jess herself did not replace the food item. The guests felt that Chief Stewart Faye should have tied her hair while serving the food, but Faye said that it was not her hair.

The team members also took the charter guests on an adventure, but Faye got very upset when she discovered that no one had brought any chips. Seth Jacobson was appointed as the lead deckhand, which gave Lewis a chance to work more at the wheelhouse of the Mercury.

Seth wanted the crew to transform and threatened the other cast members that he would play a "Chinese finger trap game" with them if their way of working did not change. He also got into a fight with Kasie about cleaning the deck by the end of the episode.

Below Deck Adventure airs on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes