What is Disney Club 33? Everything you needed to know

Disney Club 33 is a private and exclusive club that needs membership to enter and experience all that the club can offer.

It was a vision of Walt Disney after he experienced the VIP lounges at the 1964 New York World Fair. While Disneyland was already operational, but it did not have a getaway for quiet hosting. Disney realized that he needed a place that was both luxurious and quiet to entertain friends and do business deals.

After opening in 1967, a year after Disney expired, within the Disneyland address of California, it was extended to all four Disney World Parks and Disney Resorts. These are also the only places within the parks that serve alcoholic beverages.

Only members of the club or their guests get entry inside. In this article, let's explore the mystery around this elusive holy grail for diehard Disney fans.

What is the significance of Disney Club 33 located at Disneyland?

The previous crested logo was changed to a contemporary one. (Image via Disneylandclub33 and Disney parks)

The Disney Club 33 is located at 33 Royal Street in New Orleans Square in Disneyland. It's next to Walt Disney’s former apartment in Disneyland and is above the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

January 2014 saw a major remodeling of the club when its first and original location near Blue Bayou Restaurant was shifted to the current address. The entrance was also relocated to the Court of Angels at the time. The name of the club, “33”, is based on the address of 33 New Orleans Square.

While the enigmatic Walt Disney could not be a host and a part of Disney Club 33 himself, it's now a secluded club of a select few. Moreover, membership has been exclusive, with a long waitlist running up to about five years.

The other places that have Disney Club 33 besides Disneyland California are Tokyo Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland and the four Walt Disney World Resorts. Members are also welcomed in Disney California Adventure’s 1901 Lounge at Carthay Circle.

How much does it cost to join Club 33?

The prices for membership are exorbitant (Image via X@Fascinate_Hist)

As mentioned before, membership in the Disney Club 33 is exclusive and difficult to get.

As last reported in 2022, the charges for interested individuals were $60,000-70,000 for initiation of the membership and followed by an annual charge of $20,000.

However, the costs have come down recently with the upfront membership charges being $25,000 followed by annual charges of $10,000 at Disneyland. At Disney World, the upfront amount to join is $33,000 followed by annual charges of $15,000.

How hard is it to get into Disney Club 33?

The image of the member login page of the club (Image via Club33 Walt Disney World)

The Disney Club 33 has always been limited and special. However, securing a spot in the club is not just about the price tag.

Most members are put on a long waitlist before being asked to pay the money and become its part. Moreover, Disney invites very few members each year, making the waitlist longer, as only an invitation from Disney can open up the membership account.

It's usually difficult for non-members to get into the club. However, members of the club can invite their guests or make reservations for guests under their names. Some companies may have a corporate membership of Disney Club 33, and employees may avail the same through their Human Resource Department.

While there have been recent rumors about the restaurant being open to the public with an additional booking fee, there's no confirmed news about the same. As of now, the member-only and invite-only system of the club keeps it both restricted and desirable.