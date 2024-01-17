Disney World free for African-Americans in Black History Month 2024 rumors stir internet storm

A new rumor regarding Disney allowing African American or black citizens to enter Disney World for free during Black History Month has spread around the internet like wildfire. Black History Month, which starts on February 1 and continues through the month, is a celebration of the African American community and history in the United States.

However, in reality, Disney does not seem to be involved in this rather audacious news that has spread around the internet, thanks to a satirical article by Mouse Trap News.

The detailed post that was posted on Mouse Trap News claims that Disney wants to "do their best to fulfill this mission as well in a way that they can. They are doing this by allowing all black people into Disney World for free."

These claims have stirred up a considerable amount of gossip all around the internet, including on social media sites like X.

What is the source of this information about Disney World?

The information about the Black History Month celebration by Disney World comes from Mouse Trap News, a portal that claims to be dedicated to satirical news articles about Disney. There are multiple other news articles that are equally bizarre on the website.

The website, in all its satirical humor, states:

"According to official statements, “Disney is committed to helping strengthen the black community. This is our way of providing reparations for past injustices. We want all black people to know that they are welcomed at Disney and what better way to welcome them than with free tickets into our world-class theme parks.” While this seems like a great idea to many, it appears to be very divisive."

Mouse Trap News has claimed that the process of entering Disney World without tickets will also involve a rapid DNA test. The website has stated that visitors will have to take the test at the gates, and if their DNA contains African genes, they will be allowed to enter without a ticket. This is a dig at the drug test that the amusement park previously conducted.

The site has also stated:

"It’s worth noting that Disney will require all guests to take this test, regardless of appearance. This is to legally protect Cast Members from any potential charges of racism."

After reading it, most fans will automatically realize that this cannot be true. But those who believed after initially reading it are having a field day on social media sites.

Thankfully, this is not at all the reality, and Disney World will function in its usual manner even throughout February. Should something like this come up in the future, it will still be too impractical to allow people based on their race.