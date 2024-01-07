Is Disney offering a Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward? Viral rumors explored

Fans who see Disney World as their second home were excited when they heard the exciting rumor about the Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward being introduced. But is it even real, or is it just another funny internet story that people have come up with just for laughs?

Due to the Haunted Mansion cemetery, some people might think of Disney World as a place where people go to die. However, allegedly, the newest thing they're offering takes the experience at this theme park to a whole new level: having a baby right in the Magic Kingdom!

The fairytale rumor: Disney's Magical Maternity Ward above Casey's Corner

Located above Casey's Corner on Main Street, USA, the Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward offers a magical setting for moms-to-be. For a whopping $5,000, almost twice the cost of regular hospitals, the mother-to-be can have the unique experience of giving birth while enjoying the breathtaking view of the iconic Cinderella Castle.

But here's the thing: One can only get into this maternity ward if they have a valid ticket to the theme park. The rumors also suggest that they've got some well-trained and experienced doctors working there. So, reportedly, the mothers are in good hands for easy delivery.

The experience is rumored to be complete with a photographer and a button (Image via Pexels)

In addition to medical expertise, the place is rumored to offer unique keepsakes for newborns, namely buttons that read like this:

"I was born at Disney World."

A certified photographer is on hand to capture the magical moment, offering a package that includes pictures of the birth and post-birth moments in front of the castle and with Mickey Mouse.

Debunking the viral rumors: Separating fact from fiction in the Maternity Ward buzz

So, turns out all that hype about this cool thing was just made up and not true, like Cinderella's pumpkin carriage. A funny website called Mouse Trap News came up with this wild story about the company letting women have babies at the Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward.

The funny story even allotted a spot above Casey's Corner and a price of $5,000, plus the need for a valid theme park ticket to get in, as mentioned earlier. While getting married at Disney World is possible, the idea of having a baby in the Magic Kingdom is purely make-believe.

Mouse Trap News is a website that shares Disney-themed jokes. The satirical articles serve as a good reminder that not everything people see online is true.

Although it's just an internet joke, the Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward gets people talking about how diehard fans try to bring the signature enchanting magic into important moments in their lives!