Fact Check: Did Disney World remove Cinderella Castle? Viral article debunked

An article about Disney World removing the popular Cinderella Castle has been going viral on social media and has left netizens shocked and concerned. The article was published on November 21, 2023, by a website called Mouse Trap News.

The article states how Disney took the decision to remove the much-loved Cinderella Castle. As per the claim, the castle was removed by workers "overnight." It states,

“Seemingly out of nowhere, Disney removed Cinderella Castle overnight. That’s right, last night, Cinderella Castle was in the Magic Kingdom and this morning it’s not. This morning at Magic Kingdom, pictures and videos came flooding in of Cinderella Castle missing. People were in shock, crying, and some were even sick at the sight of Magic Kingdom without the castle at the end of Main Street USA.”

Fake news debunked: A website misreports about Disney permanently removing the iconic and popular Cinderella Castle. (Image via Mouse Trap News)

The article then highlighted how many were sharing pictures of their trip to Disney World because they were disappointed that they couldn't take one last photograph in front of the renowned Cinderella Castle. In addition, the website also stated how many people believed that the “saddest part is Disney did this during Christmas when the castle is the most beautiful.”

Fake news debunked: A website misreports about Disney permanently removing the iconic and popular Cinderella Castle. (Image via Twitter)

However, there are no official Disney reports on the internet suggesting the same. On the other hand, contrary to The Mouse Trap’s claims, there were no pictures of netizens found on social media where they talked about the Cinderella Castle not being there. Hence, the news about Disney World removing the Cinderella Castle overnight is fake and untrue.

Fake news from a satirical website claiming Disney World's removal of iconic castle debunked

Social media users were left devastated when they came across the article by Mouse Trap News stating that Disney World had removed the popular Cinderella castle overnight. However, the news is fake, and the website is known for its satirical content. It periodically posts fake news and made-up content for “fun.” The About Section of the website also states:

“Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun. So technically our slogan The Moused Trusted Name in Disney News isn’t true, but we thought it was creative and funny, so we are running with it.”

Furthermore, this is not the first time that the website has talked about Disney World's removal of the Cinderella Castle. Back in August 2022, the website reported about the same, highlighting Disney's decision to go ahead with the pan. The news was deemed fake, as no official reports confirmed the same.

Hence, the news about Disney removing the Cinderella Castle is false and holds no truth. The castle is still there, and Disney World has expressed no such intention of removing it. This instance once again demonstrates how one should always cross-check and verify the news before sharing it further, as it can mislead the masses.