Fact Check: Is Disney World introducing 'Adult Only Days' in 2023? Viral claim debunked

Social media can be fun and informative, but lately, it is filled with rumors and fake news, and Disney World is often its target. A piece of news related to Disney World is now spreading like wildfire on social media, which claims that “adult only” days are shortly coming to the theme park.

With multiple people sharing this information on social media, the article claims:

“Are you tired of being hit by strollers at Disney? What about not being able to see fireworks because there is a kid on the shoulders in front of you? These are moments at Disney that can really kill your trip. If this has ever happened to you, you’re in luck. Disney just announced they will be offering Adult Only Days at Disney World starting this fall.”

However, no such official announcement was made by Disney World or any senior person working with Disney. At the same time, the news was not reported by any reliable or verified media house.

Mouse Trap News is spreading rumors that the park is coming up with "adult-only days." (Image via Mouse Trap News)

Mouse Trap News, the website which shared the information, claimed that Disney was “struggling to generate revenue,” and hence, the decision was taken. The website described the “adult days” as:

“On select dates, anyone under the age of 18 will not be allowed in specified Disney Parks. Adult Only Days will occur at each Disney World Park on a rotating basis. So far, Disney has only announced the dates for these days for September, October, and November of 2023.”

Kirbylynn 🐡 @Kirbyvision I would pay an obscene amount of money for a ticket if Disney World would do adult-only days.

A closer look at the website revealed that Mouse Trap News is only a satire website that publishes fake stories related to Disney, Disney World, and Disney Parks. Not just this, the website has also published news articles like Disney Parks requiring COVID-19 vaccination certificates, The Haunted Mansion shutting permanently, and even weight limit coming to the park.

Hence, Disney World is not introducing ‘Adult Only Days’ in 2023. It is fake news, which has no truth to it.

Disney World not introducing “Adult Only Days”: More details about the satirical website revealed

Words spread around fast on social media, especially if they are too hard to believe. This time, the satirical website Mouse Trap News wrote an article about how Disney will come up with “Adult Only Days,” in which kids won’t be allowed in the park. In their article, they also mentioned:

“Disney has become more of a destination for “kidults,” families without kids, and families with older kids. They wanted to make special days for these guests where they didn’t have to deal with strollers and crying. Disney parks are full of this. Disney wants to give their guests days where they don’t have to deal with the pesky children at Disney World and have some peace.”

Holly @_______holly disney world really needs to have adult only days where you don't have to see any of the characters and you just get to drink and go on rides all day

Mouse Trap News’ About Section claims that they write whatever they find “creative and funny,” and none of the articles written are “true, real, or accurate.” However, the satirical website mentioned that the parks have been experiencing low footfall this summer. Live Mint also reported that many travel analysts claimed that rival parks had slowed the ticket sale at the theme park.

Many Disney executives also claimed that the parks have lesser earnings, despite them offering huge discounts. However, neither has the company commented on the low sale topic nor addressed the fake “adult only” days claim.

Leela ✨ @Leela_09 Disney World just announced they’ll be having adult only days at their parks on select days from September-October 🤔

As many social media users fell prey to the news and believed it to be true, it once again states the importance of how one should not believe anything and everything they read. News should be shared and believed only if it is verified or comes from a reliable source.