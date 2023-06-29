Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 5 best deals to avail

One of the biggest highlights of the year when it comes to discounts with great deals on clothing is the yearly Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The sale is distinct from typical fashion sales as it offers discounts on brand-new fashion items before the actual season begins. The sale also has several best-seller discounts.

Since 1901, Nordstrom has gone from a tiny shop to a well-known American Fashion brand thanks to its high quality and unique products. While the fashion sale is yet to begin, information about what products will be available in the Anniversary Sale has been revealed. The brand will offer some of the best clothes from the fall 2023 fashion trends.

From slipdresses to leather jackets, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will offer the best deals on fashion

1) AllSaints Hadley Satin Slipdress

AllSaints Hadley Satin Slipdress (Image via Sportskeeda)

The AllSaints Hadley Satin Slipdress is a stylish and versatile piece that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. It is made of satin and features a cowl neck, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a side slit. It is a maxi-length style that is cut to flatter the figure and has a plunging back. The dress is perfect for a night out or a special event and can be paired with heels and statement jewelry for a complete look.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will offer 35% off on the dress and it will be available for $130.

2) Farm Rio Macaw Bloom Floral Smocked Mock Neck Juliet Sleeve Dress

Farm Rio Floral Mock Neck Juliet Sleeve Dress (Image via Sportskeeda)

A perfect item from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for those who love to wear floral dresses. The Farm Rio Floral Mock Neck Juliet Sleeve Dress is a beautiful and stylish dress that features a mock neck, Juliet sleeves, and a floral print that is both bold and colorful. The dress is available in different lengths, including maxi, midi, and mini.

The dress will be available for $175 with a 34% discount.

3) Michael Kors Faux Shearling Jacket

Michael Kors Faux Shearling Jacket (Image via Sportskeeda)

A Michael Kors Faux Shearling Jacket which is an ever-green fashion trend now will be available with 52% off via Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. It is a stylish and cozy jacket that is perfect for colder weather. It is made of high-quality materials and features a faux shearling design that is both fashionable and comfortable. It is also available in different sizes and colors, including black, brown, and white.

With the sale offer, the price tag for this item will be $190.

4) Theory New Divide Wool & Cashmere Crop Jacket

Theory Wool & Cashmere Crop Jacket (Image via Sportskeeda)

These days Korean fashion style is on trend and this Theory New Divide Wool & Cashmere Crop Jacket would be a perfect choice for a Korean look. This could be paired with a skirt or a pant depending on the event. The jacket is made of high-quality wool-cashmere and features a point leather collar, button front closures and cuffs, and on-seam pockets.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering this piece for $380 with 38% off.

5) Veronica Beard Beacon Anorak Dickey Jacket

Veronica Beard Beacon Anorak Dickey Jacket (Image via Sportskeeda)

This jacket from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is for all the ladies out there who want to give a trendy fashion touch to their formal outfits. It is a perfect leather jacket to wear somewhere official with a touch of elegance. It is a style with major longevity and versatility, making it a great investment piece for any wardrobe.

With 33% off, fashionistas will be able to purchase the jacket for $640 from the fashion sale.

StatementTeam. 🌫 @TeamStatement The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Coming—A First Look at the Activewear Deals Bobby Schuessler The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Coming—A First Look at the Activewear Deals Bobby Schuessler https://t.co/WzEmRH8Qyv

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will start on July 17 and will end on August 6, 2023. However, for the membership cardholders, the sale will be exclusively available starting from July 11, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes