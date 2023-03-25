Nike Spring Sale 2023: 5 things to buy including a Nike Air Max Dawn for $80

From the bustling streets of Tokyo to the sun-drenched beaches of Rio de Janeiro, no other brand unites people across cultures and continents quite like Nike. With its iconic swoosh and legendary designs, the sneaker brand has captured the hearts of millions of individuals around the world.

And what better way to welcome Spring than with a fresh pair of Nike sneakers? This is the ideal time to get your hands on one as the brand's Spring Sale has officially begun, bringing with it a wide range of must-have styles at unbeatable prices.

Whether one is looking for running shoes to tackle the next marathon, stylish sneakers to up the fashion game, or comfortable athleisure wear for daily routine, the Nike Spring Sale 2023 has everyone covered.

Starting with Nike Air Max Dawn and Nike Air Force 1 High SE, the Spring Sale 2023 has it all

1) Air Max Dawn

Air Max Dawn (Image via official website of the brand)

These bright vintage kicks, rooted in the essence of the athletic track, playfully travel over decades to deliver a distinctive look with a dreamlike touch. Visible Air cushioning ensures comfort for the feet, while supple leather, knit materials, amusing laces, and floral dubraes brighten the look and feel of the sneakers.

Original price: $125

Spring sale offer price: $79.97 with 36% off

2) Air VaporMax Plus

Air VaporMax Plus (Image via official website of the brand)

Air VaporMax Plus is a true icon when it comes to sneaker design.

With its sleek, futuristic silhouette and groundbreaking technology, it's no wonder that the VaporMax Plus has become a fan favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike. This innovative sneaker combines the best of two worlds: the Air Max Plus, an iconic design from the late '90s, and the Air VaporMax.

Original price: $210

Spring sale offer price: $164.97 with 21% off

3) Jordan Delta 3 Low

Jordan Delta 3 Low (Image via official website of the brand)

A sneaker that combines style, comfort, and performance. This sleek, low-top from the iconic Jordan brand is designed to provide the ultimate in both form and function. Delta 3 Low features a lightweight, breathable upper that conforms to the foot as a comfortable and custom fit.

The sneaker's responsive foam midsole provides cushioning and support for all-day wear, while the rubber outsole delivers excellent traction on a variety of surfaces.

Original price: $140

Spring sale offer price: $78.97 with 43% off

4) Pegasus 39

Pegasus 39 (Image via official website of the brand)

The highly-rated sneaker pair features a supportive feel that helps keep your feet confined, while underfoot cushioning along with double Zoom Air elements gives an additional pop to the stride. The upper is lighter than the Pegasus 38, and is suitable for wearing during any season.

Original price: $130

Spring sale offer price: $84.97 with 34% off

5) Air Force 1 High SE

Air Force 1 High SE (Image via official website of the brand)

Air Force 1 High SE is a classic sneaker with a modern twist. This iconic design from the label has been a fan favorite since its debut in 1982, and the High SE version is no exception. With its sleek, high-top silhouette and premium materials, the sneaker model is the perfect combination for women's style and comfort.

Original price: $135

Spring sale offer price: $80.97 with 40% off

The Nike Spring Sale 2023 is also offering huge deals on their running shoes, everyday shoes, running jackets, sunglasses, hoodies, and sweatpants, among many others. Head over to the brand's official website to know more.

