5 best Nike sneaker collaborations launched so far in 2023 

Sportswear giant Nike controls a large amount of the sneaker market with its iconic releases and high-performance footwear models. The swoosh label's classic sneaker models go up to almost twice the rate in the sneaker reselling markets.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based label is also known to bring out the best collaborations, a few of which go up to 10 times at the reseller price compared to the retail launch. The sneaker label's vast offerings, ranging from basketball, football, and skateboarding to the Jordan launch, provide it even more backing.

The sportswear giant has collaborated with multiple partners, from a pop-culture figure to a high fashion label. The brand introduced multiple iconic collaborative sneakers in 2022, which included a team-up with Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh. The brand is back for another successful run and has launched multiple collaborative sneakers as soon as we enter 2023.

5 best Nike sneaker collaborations launched up till March 2023

1) Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low '1837'

The swoosh label collaborated with the premium luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. to release a minimalistic colorway upon the Air Force 1 sneaker model. The upper of the model is constructed out of premium black suede material. The official site introduces the pair as,

"Just as Tiffany & Co. is an iconic NYC brand, the beloved AF-1 silhouette—and its Triple Black colorway—was shaped by its time in NYC. Crafted with elevated touches like premium leather and finished with luxury detailing like the sterling silver piece on the heel, the AF-1 x Tiffany & Co. '1837' brings you instantly recognizable elegance and sophistication."

The black base contrasts with the Tiffany-hued blue swoosh and the iconic archival Tiffany logo placed upon the tongue. The look is finished with foam midsoles, rubber outsoles, and the Tiffany blue-hued pivot points at the outsoles. The pair is accompanied by four lace options: tiffany blue, black, white, and yellow. The shoe was released on March 7, 2023.

2) A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Jordan 12 "White and Burgundy Crush"

A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Jordan 12 "White and Burgundy Crush" (Image via Sportskeeda)

After an epic collaborative release of the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 4 sneaker model, the collaborative partners A Ma Maniere and the swoosh label joined forces to release a sneaker pack of Air Jordan 12. The official site introduces the sneaker model as,

"'It's not about the shoes; it's about where you're going.' Once again partnering with James Whitner's A Ma Maniére, Jordan Brand brings you an AJ12 that's all about looking fresh."

The "White" colorway's uppers come constructed out of a crisp white base, contrasting the splashes of Burgundy Crush pigskin leather material. The look is finished with branded metal eyelets and backtabs. The pair was released on March 2, 2023.

3) Nike x Supreme Air Bakin

The New york imprint Supreme reunited with the swoosh label to reimagine the Air Bakin' sneaker model for their Spring 2023 offering. The Air Bakin' sneaker model debuted in 1997 and was famously worn by Tim Hardaway. The sneaker model was celebrated in the late 90s and early 00s in the basketball sneaker world.

Now reimagined by Supreme, the pair is offered in "White/Amarillo" and "Black/Speed Red/Multi-Color" color schemes. The shoe comes constructed out of synthetic pebbled leather uppers and nubuck mudguards. The collaboration was launched via Supreme's site on March 2, 2023.

4) FaZe Clan x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen "Bred"

LeBron NXXT Gen "Bred" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and LeBron James connected with Bronny James' team FaZe Clan to launch a "Bred" (black and red) makeover of the newly launched NXXT Gen sneaker model. Bronny James is LeBron James' eldest son, and the collaborative makeover is inspired by the team colors of FaZe Clan.

The shoe's upper has a light grey coating base with the black sewn webbing digitals to give an impression of digi-print. Black leather is added to the heel, toe, laces, and tongues. The look is finished with holographic red swoosh logos, white midsoles, and red rubber outsoles. The FaZe Clan x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen was launched on March 9, 2023.

5) Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green"

Nike SB collaborated with the Jordan brand to launch a "Pine Green" makeover on the Air Jordan 4 sneaker model. The collaborative shoe comes clad in a "Sail/Pine Green/Neutral Grey/White" color scheme, which is more uncomplicated and straightforward. Additionally, some modifications to the model's construction will be made to make it more skateboard-friendly.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" was released on March 21, 2023.

The swoosh label plans to launch many more collaborations with Tatum, Ja Morant, Sabrina Ionescu, Billie Eilish, Fly Streetwear, and more.

Poll : 0 votes