When do BLACKPINK tickets go on sale? Where to buy and all about

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has announced its North American tour dates for the BORN PINK ENCORE, taking place in August 2023. The announcement comes after the group made history by becoming the first K-Pop group to perform on Day 2 of the currently ongoing Coachella Music Festival.

Fans are eagerly excited to see the group perform in North America, as BLACKPINK'S concerts have always been known for crowd-packed stadiums and electrifying performances.

BLACKPINK BORN PINK ENCORE concerts will begin in New Jersey and end in Los Angeles

BLACKPINK will kick off its North American concerts with a show in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is scheduled to take place on August 13, 2023. After performing in several locations across the country, the group will end its tour on August 26, 2023, with a show in Los Angeles, California.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the shows:

August 12, 2023 - MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

August 18, 2023 - Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

August 22, 2023 - Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

August 26, 2023 - Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

BLACKPINK BORN PINK ENCORE concert presale and tickets

Blink membership presale registration has already ended on April 15, however, for those who registered for the presales, it will begin at 10:00 am local time on Wednesday, April 26, while the general public on-sale starts at 10 am local time on Friday, April 28 via the group's official website: https://blackpinklive.com/

Tickets for the concerts will be available on-time on the dates mentioned above and fans are advised to act fast as they are expected to sell out quickly due to their massive fanbase in North America.

BLACKPINK has sold over 10 million records worldwide

BLACKPINK is a hit South Korean girl group managed by YG Entertainment. Their debut single album, Square One, was released on August 8, 2016, and included massively popular songs like Whistle and Boombayah. Both songs were commercially successful, with the former debuting at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart and the latter peaking at number seven.

Throughout their careers, they have sold over 10 million records and have received several awards and recognition at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the Gaon Chart Music Awards, and the Melon Music Awards. They also won the 'Best Group Award' at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, becoming the first Korean girl group to ever win a VMA.

The group has been recognized for its global impact, becoming the first female Korean group to perform at the Coachella Music festival. It also featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2019. The girls have also collaborated with American music superstars such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, further expanding their reach and influence.

In 2020, their single Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez debuted at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This marked the group's highest-charting song to date. The song also peaked at number 1 on Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. Overall, the South Korean group has had impressive success on various charts and platforms, solidifying its position as one of the most popular and influential K-pop groups in the world.

