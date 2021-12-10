What is Doc Antle's net worth? Fortune explored ahead of 'Tiger King' premiere

Doc Antle is one of America's most revered animal trainers and zoo operators. He rose to fame with his exceptional ability to manage hard-to-handle animals and by starring with various Hollywood celebrities.

The 2020 Netflix documentary Tiger King also had Doc Antle starring alongside fellow private breeders.

Apart from being known for training and breeding big cats and exotic animals, Doc Antle has also been in the public eye as a controversial figure. He has faced allegations of animal cruelty and was indicted regarding the same along with wildlife trafficking charges in 2020.

All of this publicity helped Doc Antle accrue a net worth of $10 million, according to Style Caster. Read on to find out more about how Doc Antle garnered a vast fortune.

Doc Antle's early life

With the buzz around the latest Netflix documentary, let's take a look at where it all began and how Doc Antle came to be a millionaire. Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story looks to unveil the zoo operator's mysterious and abusive past.

Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle was born in Salinas, California on 25 March 1960. Growing up on a cattle ranch in Southern California, he developed a love for animals. In his 20s, he traveled to China to obtain a Doctoral degree in Chinese medicine and earned himself the title "Doc".

Career

Antle began raising and caring for animals at an early age and started a private zoo operation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 1983. He founded The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.), where he breeds big cats and other exotic species.

He is also the executive director of the Rare Species Fund (RSF), which provides financial support and practical training to wildlife conservation initiatives.

Antle's safari park has a hefty fee with even the most basic entrance tickets costing around $339 per person. The most expensive option, a 10-day African safari, requires a deposit of $2,000 per person and totals around $10,908 to $13,988.

Considering Antle's been in the business for so long, it's not surprising his net worth is soaring.

Media and films

An ad campaign collab with Exxon Corporation set the stage for Antle's animals featuring in commercial ventures. He trained the tigers for Exxon's Put a Tiger in Your Tank ad campaign. The felines continued to appear in the corporation's advertisements for six years.

Doc Antle once again came into the spotlight when he appeared onstage alongside Britney Spears when she performed I'm a Slave for You at the MTV Music Awards. Some of the films that Antle has been involved in include Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dr. Dolittle.

Furthermore, he has also provided animals for films like The Jungle Book, Mighty Joe Young, The War, and others.

Doc Antle has also featured in several documentaries including PBS's Big Cats, Nature's Jaguar: Year of the Cat, and Nat Geo Wild's Super Cat. Most recently, Antle was seen on Netflix's Tiger King alongside several other private breeders.

A three-part documentary based on his own life is set to release on 10 December 2021.

