What did Donald Trump say about black voters? Former President labeled 'openly racist' after controversial remark goes viral

Donald Trump is celebrating his win at the South Carolina primaries, successfully beating Nikki Haley, who lost despite having a home-state advantage. However, Trump's remarks at the Black Conservative Foundation gala on Friday, February 23, have also gone viral. The former president stated that the lights at the function were making it difficult for him to see and said:

"I can't see too many people out there. But I can only see the black ones."

It was about the massive black following he has gained throughout his current campaign. He also further talked about how black people supported him for being "discriminated against" by allegedly false indictments.

Many users saw this as Trump being racist, but a whole lot of netizens thought that the former president was acknowledging his growing black voter support. Former White House aide Keith Boykin claimed:

"This man is openly racist, and these clowns just smile in his face."

"They actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against": Donald Trump on his strong black voter support

Before the highly anticipated South Carolina primaries, GOP frontrunner Donald Trump stopped by on Friday, February 23, to deliver a speech at the Black Conservative Foundation gala. The former president started with the aforementioned statements about the lights being too bright. He said:

"These lights are so bright in my eyes. And I can't see too many people out there. But I can only see the black ones, I can't see any white ones you see. That's how far I've come. That's how far I've come. That's a long way, isn't it?"

Trump's comments were greeted with an extremely positive crowd response of loud cheers and claps from the Black Conservative Foundation. Donald Trump further talked about the relationship between his indictments, which he believes are false, and his rising popularity with black voters. He said:

"I got indicted for nothing. They were doing it because it's election interference. And then I got indicted a second time, a third time, and a fourth time."

"And a lot of people said that that's why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against. It's been pretty amazing." He added.

He also later talked about his infamous Fulton County, Georgia, mugshot, which he claimed was embraced by "the Black population" more than anyone else. He said:

"It’s incredible. You see Black people walking around with my mug shot, you know?"

Social media users have mixed reactions to Trump's controversial comments

Donald Trump's remarks, especially the one about only being able to see black people, went viral. Many stunned social media users thought that Trump was being "openly racist" and claimed that he was letting his "racism slip out." Some people even said that Trump just could not help himself.

However, a large number of people also supported the former president. People called out the netizens for being critical of the comments for not being able to take what was clearly a joke. Some people even called the people getting mad at Trump's statements racist.

Here are a few reactions to @BidenHQ and @keithboykin's tweets regarding Trump's comments:

Meanwhile, Donald Trump managed a stellar victory over Nikki Haley in the South Carolina primaries, which took place on Saturday, February 24. Haley, who came short in every single one of her efforts to thwart Trump, this time did so in her home state. Despite the setback, Haley announced that she would not be backing down from the race for the GOP presidential nomination.