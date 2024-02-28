What is Drea de Matteo's net worth? Fortune explored as The Sopranos star sets sight on new brand launch 

Drea de Matteo, best known for The Sopranos and Sons of Anarchy, has reportedly gone almost broke in the past few years. However, the famed actress is set to return with her streetwear fashion line, Ultrafree, turning her financial crisis into a success story.

Before she faced the threat of losing it all, the mother of two managed to regain most of her net worth through a new endeavor, something she claimed saved her when she started in August 2023. She is now getting ready to enter the streetwear industry after managing to save up funds to kickstart it, something that should rebuild her fortune in the coming years.

With things going her way, the latest reports state that her net worth has gone up to $12 million as of 2024. It is also on an upward curve and is only set to go up with her recent line of fashion products.

How did Drea de Matteo make her fortune?

Drea de Matteo has recently made her fortune a business endeavor that is reportedly booming. This is a sharp change from her condition last year. Not only has de Matteo come out of her debt and paid off the mortgage, but she has also reportedly accumulated enough money to launch Ultrafree, a streetwear fashion line by the actress.

Prior to this, Drea de Matteo earned the majority of her fortune from her famous roles, including Joey, Sons of Anarchy, The Sopranos, and Desperate Housewives. She played important supporting characters in many movies, including Assault on Precinct 13 and Prey for Rock and Roll.

The actress built a significant fortune in the TV industry, giving the world one of the most iconic mob wives. However, Drea de Matteo suffered significant financial losses, and her net worth fell rapidly after the Covid-19 pandemic as she refused to take the vaccine. Hence, she stopped getting work from almost all big productions.

As of 2023, her net worth was $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actress revealed that she had reportedly almost run out of money in the middle of 2023 because she had to take care of a parent with dementia and had two kids to care for from her previous relationship with Shooter Jennings. However, her net worth has reportedly increased to $12 million as of 2024.

More about Drea de Matteo

Born Andrea Donna de Matteo, the actress is best known for her prolific portrayal of Adriana La Cerva on the HBO television drama The Sopranos, which earned her an Emmy Award. De Matteo was born in Whitestone, Queens, New York City, to parents who were in the entertainment industry.

Her career-defining role was also one of her first, after which she found success in TV. She appeared in shows like Sons of Anarchy and Shades of Blue, among many others.

Drea de Matteo last appeared in a guest role in the FX series Mayans M.C. season 5 in 2023.