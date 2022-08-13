What does DTN mean? Definition of TikTok slang explored

'DTN' is the latest slang on TikTok, which has always been a hotspot for the latest trends and acronyms that have users hooked. As soon as one trend dies, another one quickly comes to steal the spotlight.

One such term that has been doing its rounds on the platform for a while now is DTN or DTNFL. But what does it mean?

DTN stands for "Don't Trust No one" while "DTNFL stands for Don't Trust No One For Life."

This trend is being promoted by users who have either been treated poorly or have been cheated on by those they once trusted and cared the most about. It is also being used to importance of self-confidence and believing in one's own capabilities rather than depending on someone else.

AkosuaBaebeee 🇬🇭 @britxzx note to self: if he says he’s not ready for a relationship, he means not one with you :/ #DTNFL note to self: if he says he’s not ready for a relationship, he means not one with you :/ #DTNFL

If you come across this phrase on other social media platforms such as Instagram or Snapchat, chances are it means the same thing.

The slang DTN is becoming very famous on TikTok, to warn people to not trust blindly (image via Getty Images/Chestnot)

This particular lingo, which has a nice ring to it, can be used in a variety of situations.

Planning on starting a business with someone? Maybe pause for a while and do a thorough background check on your potential partner. Get to know their true intentions behind partnering with you and what their future goals are. Basically, trust no one and make sure that you are financially secure.

Is someone trying to sell you their old phone for a price that is too good to be true? Chances are, it is too good to be true. So trust no one and do a check on the device yourself so that you are not stuck with a damaged or old-fashioned device.

However, if TikTok posts are to be taken into account, this trend is being widely used by those going through a heartbreak or tough breakup. A large number of these posts seem to indicate that men are unfaithful and more likely to cheat and the posts thus, say don't trust and ask viewers to save themselves from heartbreak.

This claim seems to be backed by statistics as well. According to the Institute for Family Studies,

"In general, men are more likely than women to cheat: 20 percent of men and 13 percent of women reported that they’ve had s*x with someone other than their spouse while married, according to data from the recent General Social Survey (GSS)."

The study also claims that both men and women are more likely to cheat as they grow older. According to the study, women between the ages of 40-49 are most likely to cheat, while men between the ages of 50-59 are more likely to be unfaithful to their partners.

Apart from the new slang, other words on TikTok too have made their way into the internet lexicon and are gaining attention.

For instance, the CEO of something means you are the best at that particular craft or activity. OOMF stands for One of My Friends/Followers and is usually used on TikTok. "No cap" means that you are not lying about something and 'spilling the tea' signifies sharing gossip about someone.

