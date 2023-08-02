What did Emily Ratajkowski say about Taylor Swift? Misogynist remark sparks online trolling

American model Emily Ratajkowski was trolled online after she made some controversial remarks about not being a Taylor Swift fan. On July 25's episode of the High Low With EmRata podcast, the 32-year-old star sat down with Troye Sivan. The duo began chatting about Taylor Swift, with whom Sivan had performed during the 2018's Reputation Tour when Ratajkowski shared that she was not a fan of her.

“I was not a Swiftie and now I’m like, ‘You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn’t f–k with Taylor Swift. I went to her concert and I was like, ‘This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else? Like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.’ … If you don’t like Taylor Swift, then, like, you don’t understand things.”

In the same segment, she defended her choice of music and said:

"I kind of grew up [with] a little snobbery around my generation. I wasn't somebody who listened to pop music a ton."

Emily Ratajkowski revealed that she had a conversation with one of her exes where they discussed just because something is popular does not mean it isn't excellent.

"Actually, a lot of times the things that are popular are actually just incredibly good."

Emily Ratajkowski was trolled online for her comments on Taylor Swift

After Emily Ratajkowski's comments about not being a Taylor Swift fan went viral, Twitterati trolled her. Several users highlighted her logic behind being "misogynist" and sarcastically called themselves so.

One of the users also pointed out that Emily Ratajkowski makes all her arguments about feminism, while another called her "not relevant."

In an interview with Elle Magazine published in March 2023, Emily Ratajkowski defended Taylor Swift when a video of her appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' namesake program from 2012 emerged online.

At the time, Taylor Swift was asked to list every man she had dated after DeGeneres placed images of some of them in front of her face.

Ratajkowski said of the video, that Taylor Swift is another example of a woman who has faced sexism and misogyny.

"There's a bunch of reasons — which I think are fair and important to also bring up in the conversation — but that clip in particular was just so striking to me, because she was communicating very clearly about why she didn't feel comfortable with what was happening. It was making everyone laugh,' she recalled. 'It actually upset me."

As of writing, Emily Ratajkowski has not commented on the backlash received on her remarks.