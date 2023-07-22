EXCLUSIVE: In conversation with Gaho on his second EP Diamond and which BLACKPINK song did he enjoy making a cover of most

Korean singer-songwriter and producer Gaho is a force to be reckoned with. The multi-hyphenated singer has dazzled fans with his soulful voice, thought-provoking lyricism, and unparalleled versatility, and just when you think he has delivered his best yet, he hits it out of the park with something even more incredible.

On March 20, he returned with his second EP, titled Diamond, consisting of six beautiful and unique tracks. With Love Me serving as the album’s title track, the other five songs—Intro, Beautiful Night, Diamond, Only You, and Lonely—fit like the perfect puzzle pieces.

The R&B, ballad, and dance album evokes elegant emotions in its listeners with each track crafted to perfection, portraying the story of a man who has everything in life but true love. The man then reminisces about the beautiful time of his life, which can never return, but the memories of his unrequited love continue to find a home in his lonely heart.

In an exclusive chat with SK POP’s Anwaya Mane, Gaho speaks about Diamond, his favorite track from the mini-album, and whether he has any plans to visit India anytime soon.

Gaho talks about his new OST for King The Land and hints that something exciting is brewing on the work front

Q) Hello Gaho! Thank you so much for taking out time to speak with us. Hope you’re doing well!

GAHO: Hello! This is singer-songwriter Gaho! I'm doing very well. These days, maybe because it's too hot, I'm drinking a lot of coke.

Q) Congratulations on your new album Diamond. Take us through the process of creating the album and how did it come to fruition?

Gaho: Thank you. I worked on the Diamond mini-album at the pace at which I usually work. So I don't think it was hard. I worked with friends from my crew KAVE, and I enjoyed it this time as well. Although songs of various concepts were included, I wanted to emphasize the sense of unity through the theme of the album, Diamond. To progress with a topic as large as this, and to research, I saw this as challenging work.

Q) How was the process of working on Diamond different from your previous album experiences? Did you notice any significant difference in your style?

Gaho: There was not much change in my style. There's always the atmosphere of the melody line I use, and I think that mood has come out this time too. However, to have seen something and be inspired enough to make an album, and to release it, this is the first time. So I think I had the most fun making it when compared to all the work I have done till now.

Q) Do you have a favorite track from Diamond? What was the most challenging yet satisfying song for you?

Gaho: I was the most satisfied with the title track Love Me as the style and the unique sound was something I felt, I wanted to make personally. I thought it was a good title song because of the painstaking effort, and I also thought that it fit very well with my taste.

Q) Where do you usually find inspiration for your music from? Which other artists would you love to collaborate with?

Gaho: I think there are still many songs that I can make. So I thought it would be a good experience to work with artists — who are not singers, but producers. In the process of making music, I want to collaborate with a producer with various perspectives.

Q) You are a singer-songwriter, composer and producer. Which is the musical role you enjoyed the most so far and what do you intend to explore next in your career?

Gaho: I think it was a lot of fun when I was in the composer's position. I think it's rewarding to write a song alone at home or meet someone to work on it. So I'm going to spare no time and develop and explore the ability to write better songs.

Q) You have been part of some iconic K-drama OSTs. Which is your personal favourite and what appealed to you the most about it?

Gaho: The most recent OST song Yellow Light that I sang for the drama called King the Land is the one I find most charming. Of course, it's because it's a song I sang, but I felt good to sing such a bright and exciting song after a long time, and I thought that many people would feel better after listening to this song.

Q) You have covered many songs on your YouTube channel. What was your favorite song to cover and what is next on your wishlist?

Gaho: Among the covers that I have sung, BLACKPINK’s Shut Down is something I personally cherish. I think that the true talent of the KAVE team that works with me shined through their cover songs. I don't have any plans for the next cover song yet.

Q) What does the second half of the year look like for you? Anything in particular your fans can look forward to?

Gaho: I'm planning something fun with the company. I can't reveal it all, but please wait a little longer!

Q) Finally, any plans of visiting India in the near future and do you want to share a message for your Indian fans?

Gaho: I haven't been to India yet, so I don't know many details, but I have watched travel TV programs in Korea, I have seen Gian 84 go on a trip to India! So it has become a country that I really want to visit. If I have a chance someday, I really want to go to India to meet the fans and communicate through a performance. See you soon~!

More about Gaho

Gaho has released some popular OSTs for K-dramas (Image via Planetarium Records and MJ Tonz)

Kang Dae-oh was born on September 14, 1997, and is an accomplished singer-songwriter and producer. Besides being a talented singer, he is known for lending his passionate voice to K-drama OSTs like Start Over for Itaewon Class, Running for Start Up and more recently Yellow Light for 2PM's Junho and Girls' Generation's YoonA starrer drama King The Land.

After releasing many K-drama OSTs and singles, on November 23, 2021, he released his first EP, Fireworks. Additionally, the Diamond singer is known to cover popular songs of other artists like Harry Styles' As It Was, BTS' Life Goes On and BLACKPINK's How You Like That in collaboration with the band KAVE.

The interview is translated by Paige Greene.