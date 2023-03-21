What to expect from SnyderCon 2023 Justice League event? Dates, venue, tickets and more details

Zack Snyder's highly anticipated event, SnyderCon 2023 is all set to take place in California during the final weekend of April 2023. The event will showcase three of the director's most popular DC flicks, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and an IMAX premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Man of Steel will be screened on April 28th whilst Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League's IMAX debut will be screened on April 29 and April 30, respectively.

SnyderCon 2023 Justice League event tickets will be available for sale on March 24, 2023

SnyderCon 2023 will take place in two different venues in California. The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice screenings will take place at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, whilst Zack Snyder's Justice League's IMAX screening will take place at Universal City Walk.

The screenings of the movies will be followed by Q&A sessions with Zack Snyder. So fans can look forward to a fascinating interactive session with the beloved director. According to Comicbook, those who attend the ''Full Circle'' event will receive t-shirts designed by Jim Lee, the Publisher and COO of DC Comis.

As per the publication, single-day tickets for SnyderCon are expected to be available for sale on Friday, March 24, 2023, but 3-day passes might be limited due to a lack of space. Fans can check out Zack Snyder's Twitter or Snyder's Vero to find out more details pertaining to tickets and their pricing.

Viewers might be able to stream SnyderCon online on Vero, according to Comicbook. The director said (obtained via Comicbook),

''If you're watching the movie at the same time [at home], or you want to see the panels, we're trying to make all of that available so you can watch the panels live. I want, as much as I can, have people online be able to experience it in some of the same ways.''

A quick look at Zack Snyder's works

Man of Steel is the first film of the three directed by Zack Snyder that will be screened at SnyderCon 2023. The movie centers around Clark Kent, who discovers he has superpowers and sets out to use them to protect humanity from various dangers.

Here's a short description of the film, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''With the imminent destruction of Krypton, their home planet, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and his wife seek to preserve their race by sending their infant son to Earth.''

The synopsis further states:

''The child's spacecraft lands at the farm of Jonathan (Kevin Costner) and Martha (Diane Lane) Kent, who name him Clark and raise him as their own son. Though his extraordinary abilities have led to the adult Clark (Henry Cavill) living on the fringe of society, he finds he must become a hero to save those he loves from a dire threat.''

The movie was a massive commercial success and enjoys a huge fan following. It spawned a follow-up titled Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was also a critical and commercial hit.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is the 2021 director's cut of the 2017 film helmed by Joss Whedon, who took charge of directing after Snyder quit the project. Snyder's other films include Dawn of the Dead, Army of the Dead, Watchmen, and many more.

