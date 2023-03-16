What does Floxed mean? Symptoms explored in wake of Bobby Caldwell's death

R&B singer Bobby Caldwell has passed away at the age of 71. His wife Mary Caldwell took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to announce the news. She revealed that the musician was suffering from health issues for the past six years.

Mary Caldwell wrote:

“Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been ‘FLOXED,’ it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love.”

The official cause of death was not revealed at the time of writing this article.

What does ‘floxed’ mean? Bobby Caldwell suffered from health issues years before his passing

According to Regenerative Medicine LA, getting floxed can be an adverse effect of the consumption of fluoroquinolone antibiotics. These substances, including ciprofloxacin, moxifloxacin, levofloxacin, and ofloxacin, can lead to serious life-threatening conditions. Patients who have adverse reactions to these substances experience oxidative stress and mitochondrial damage.

The US Food and Drug Administration has consistently released warnings about the drug and other popular antibiotics like Cipro, Avelox, and Levaquin. However, they continue to remain in the market as many argue that health benefits from the same outway the risk for many.

The website added:

“The term floxed in many can feel like a bomb going off in their body with new symptoms appearing daily for the first 90 days. Being floxed can be permanent as stated on the black box warning of the drug.”

The most common symptoms of being floxed include muscle wasting, neuropathy, anxiety, fear, weakness, panic, tendon pain, palpitations, depression, and fatigue.

Here he is performing at the 2013 Soul Train Awards 🕊️ RIP to the Legend Bobby CaldwellHere he is performing at the 2013 Soul Train Awards🕊️ RIP to the Legend Bobby CaldwellHere he is performing at the 2013 Soul Train Awards❤️🕊️ https://t.co/DZL0Xlhlcm

Bobby Caldwell was prescribed fluoroquinolones in January 2017. Just days after consuming the drug, the What You Won’t Do For Love singer experienced severe symptoms. He developed peripheral neuropathy and bilateral tendon ruptures.

Despite undergoing the condition, he continued to perform in a wheelchair. Sources told TMZ that the hitmaker has been unable to walk for the last five years as he was dealing with painful bouts of neuropathy and a ruptured tendon near his ankle.

Treatment after being floxed can be an arduous process which will start with an in-depth medical history, physical exam and individualized testing. Once this is completed, patients can be put on customized programs that usually include health coaching, lifestyle changes, laser therapy, IV therapy, and individual supplement recommendations.

Who was Bobby Caldwell?

The legendary musician was born in Manhattan but raised in Miami. His parents came from musical backgrounds as his mother and father both sang and were hosts of musical programs on television, including Suppertime.

Bobby Caldwell entered the music industry at the age of 17. He dedicated his entire life to producing songs, writing, and performing.

The singer’s songs have been featured on several television shows and films. His song The Girl I Dream About featured on Hillary Duff’s The Perfect Man, his rendition of Beyond The Sea was selected for Joe Mantegna’s movie Lakeboat. His songs have also been featured on Her Minor Thing and Simone amongst others.

According to Bobby Caldwell's official website, he has contributed to over 40 million sales. Several music legends, including Roberta Flack, Go West, Notorious B.I.G., and Tupac Shakur amongst others, have paid homage to the singer in the past.

