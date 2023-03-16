Bobby Caldwell net worth: Fortune explored as What You Won't Do For Love singer dies aged 71

Veteran singer, songwriter, and the voice behind the iconic song What You Won't Do for Love, Bobby Caldwell, died at his home recently, aged 71.
The news of Bobby's demise was made public by his wife Mary, who tweeted from the late singer's Twitter account, writing that Bobby had passed away at their home and that she embraced her husband tightly during his last moments. Mary also added:
"Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been "FLOXED," it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love."
As revealed by Bobby Caldwell's wife, the potential cause of the legendary artist's death may have been a consequence of getting "floxed." According to Regenerative Medicine LA, floxing happens when the body suffers from mitochondrial damage and oxidative stress caused by an adverse effect from a "fluoroquinolone" antibiotic.
Caldwell's condition ultimately affected his health as he suffered for more than six years. Reports from multiple outlets also suggest that Bobby could not walk due to neuropathy and a ruptured tendon in his ankle.
What You Won't Do For Love singer Bobby Caldwell's net worth was estimated at around $8 Million
Renowned for his versatility across genres like R&B, intimate smooth jazz stylings, and big band songs, Bobby began working at a young age of 17 as a part of a band in Miami before moving to LA. However, his first album, Bobby Caldwell, came out years later in 1978. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the Open Your Eyes singer's net worth was around $8 million. His work expanded in six different decades, as the singer became inactive after getting floxed in 2017.
For those unaware, Caldwell was born in Manhattan, New York City, and was raised in Miami. At a tender age, the singer was influenced by listening to artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Nat King Cole, alongside pop groups like the Beatles.
After releasing his debut album in 1978, Caldwell continued to keep up the great work with his follow-up work. The iconic singer also had a massive following in Japan and even won the Best Foreign Artist award at the 34th Japan Record Awards.
Caldwell was well-known for his various albums like Stuck on You (1992), Where Is Love (1993), Soul Survivor (1996), and Blue Condition (1996), in which he emulated the style of Frank Sinatra and balanced it with R&B. As a songwriter, Bobby Caldwell wrote hits for the likes of Chicago, Boz Scaggs, Peter Cetera, Amy Grant, Neil Diamond, and Al Jarreau.
"Such a legend": Netizens pay tributes to the late Bobby Caldwell on Twitter
After Caldwell's wife shared the news of his passing on Twitter, many of the singer's followers started sending their tributes in replies. Some praised the late singer for his work, while others shared "RIP" messages. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
Bobby Caldwell struggled with floxing, which left him suffering from various symptoms after reportedly having a bad antibiotic reaction in 2017. As per Regenerative Medicine Los Angeles, medications that cause floxing include Ciprofloxacin (cipro), Levaquin (levofloxacin), and Avelox (Moxifloxacin).
The condition usually happens when someone ingests a combination of said fluoroquinolones with medications like steroids (prednisone), NSAIDs (ibuprofen), fluconazole (diflucan), metronidazole (flagyl), Macrobid (Nitrofurantoin), et cetera.
The most prevalent symptoms of getting floxed are weakness, muscle wasting, neuropathy, anxiety, fear, panic, tendon pain, palpitations, depression, and fatigue.