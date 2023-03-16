Bobby Caldwell net worth: Fortune explored as What You Won't Do For Love singer dies aged 71

Veteran singer, songwriter, and the voice behind the iconic song What You Won't Do for Love, Bobby Caldwell, died at his home recently, aged 71.

The news of Bobby's demise was made public by his wife Mary, who tweeted from the late singer's Twitter account, writing that Bobby had passed away at their home and that she embraced her husband tightly during his last moments. Mary also added:

"Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been "FLOXED," it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love."

As revealed by Bobby Caldwell's wife, the potential cause of the legendary artist's death may have been a consequence of getting "floxed." According to Regenerative Medicine LA, floxing happens when the body suffers from mitochondrial damage and oxidative stress caused by an adverse effect from a "fluoroquinolone" antibiotic.

Caldwell's condition ultimately affected his health as he suffered for more than six years. Reports from multiple outlets also suggest that Bobby could not walk due to neuropathy and a ruptured tendon in his ankle.

What You Won't Do For Love singer Bobby Caldwell's net worth was estimated at around $8 Million

Renowned for his versatility across genres like R&B, intimate smooth jazz stylings, and big band songs, Bobby began working at a young age of 17 as a part of a band in Miami before moving to LA. However, his first album, Bobby Caldwell, came out years later in 1978. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the Open Your Eyes singer's net worth was around $8 million. His work expanded in six different decades, as the singer became inactive after getting floxed in 2017.

For those unaware, Caldwell was born in Manhattan, New York City, and was raised in Miami. At a tender age, the singer was influenced by listening to artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Nat King Cole, alongside pop groups like the Beatles.

After releasing his debut album in 1978, Caldwell continued to keep up the great work with his follow-up work. The iconic singer also had a massive following in Japan and even won the Best Foreign Artist award at the 34th Japan Record Awards.

Caldwell was well-known for his various albums like Stuck on You (1992), Where Is Love (1993), Soul Survivor (1996), and Blue Condition (1996), in which he emulated the style of Frank Sinatra and balanced it with R&B. As a songwriter, Bobby Caldwell wrote hits for the likes of Chicago, Boz Scaggs, Peter Cetera, Amy Grant, Neil Diamond, and Al Jarreau.

"Such a legend": Netizens pay tributes to the late Bobby Caldwell on Twitter

After Caldwell's wife shared the news of his passing on Twitter, many of the singer's followers started sending their tributes in replies. Some praised the late singer for his work, while others shared "RIP" messages. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

COSMO BAKER @CosmoBaker @bobbycaldwell Our most sincere condolences from our household to you and your family, Mary. Thank you for sharing Bobby with us and the rest of the world, which brought to it so much joy and beauty. He will be missed and his memory will be a blessing @bobbycaldwell Our most sincere condolences from our household to you and your family, Mary. Thank you for sharing Bobby with us and the rest of the world, which brought to it so much joy and beauty. He will be missed and his memory will be a blessing

JIMETTA ROSE @jimettarose 🏾 @bobbycaldwell Sending you so much love and comfort. God bless him as he travels on. He blessed us by sharing his gifts with the world. @bobbycaldwell Sending you so much love and comfort. God bless him as he travels on. He blessed us by sharing his gifts with the world. ♥️✨🙏🏾

Pregador Luo-APC16 @PREGADORLUO 🏿🖤⚘️ @bobbycaldwell Love, joy, happiness and peace for family and all relatives. Thank you so much for your music and inspiration, what amazing artist you are Mr. CALDWELL! God bless you and put in a beautiful place🏿🖤⚘️ @bobbycaldwell Love, joy, happiness and peace for family and all relatives. Thank you so much for your music and inspiration, what amazing artist you are Mr. CALDWELL! God bless you and put in a beautiful place 🙏🏿🖤⚘️

JLUX100™🕊️The Nature Boy of Twitch💜 @OfficialJLUX100 I'm so sorry for your loss. Such tragic news to hear and a terrible way to go. Docs should be sued. Stay strong. Sending thoughts and prayers @bobbycaldwell My deepest condolences. May Bobby rest in peaceI'm so sorry for your loss. Such tragic news to hear and a terrible way to go. Docs should be sued. Stay strong. Sending thoughts and prayers @bobbycaldwell My deepest condolences. May Bobby rest in peace ❤ I'm so sorry for your loss. Such tragic news to hear and a terrible way to go. Docs should be sued. Stay strong. Sending thoughts and prayers 🙏💜😇

Much much love @bobbycaldwell I’m so sorry, thank you for sharing with us. His music touched so many of us and he will always be with me every time a song of his plays.Much much love @bobbycaldwell I’m so sorry, thank you for sharing with us. His music touched so many of us and he will always be with me every time a song of his plays.Much much love

Jzon Azari @JzonAzari @bobbycaldwell A hero in music loss today 🫠 sending extra love and light 🤞🏽 @bobbycaldwell A hero in music loss today 🫠 sending extra love and light 🤞🏽☀️

Tiffany Drastic @PDXEleven @bobbycaldwell I JUST had this song on repeat for 2 days. It always helps me get through those tough days when I want to burn everything to the ground. Thank you for posting. Bobby will forever be part of my musical DNA @bobbycaldwell I JUST had this song on repeat for 2 days. It always helps me get through those tough days when I want to burn everything to the ground. Thank you for posting. Bobby will forever be part of my musical DNA ❤️

BRING BACK KOO KOO ROO @hickoryburger @bobbycaldwell as someone who couldn’t walk for a month, gained 50+ pounds (that I am still trying to lose 7 years later), suffered torn ligaments and numerous other health issues for years as a result of taking ciprofloxacin, we need to start having a serious discussion about fluoroquinolones @bobbycaldwell as someone who couldn’t walk for a month, gained 50+ pounds (that I am still trying to lose 7 years later), suffered torn ligaments and numerous other health issues for years as a result of taking ciprofloxacin, we need to start having a serious discussion about fluoroquinolones

John Laxa @damomoo @bobbycaldwell Thank you Mary for allowing us, his fans, to love him along with you. Thank you Bobby for inspiring us with your music and amazing voice. "There is a light that shines special for you and me..." @bobbycaldwell Thank you Mary for allowing us, his fans, to love him along with you. Thank you Bobby for inspiring us with your music and amazing voice. "There is a light that shines special for you and me..."

Robb Brown @DaddyHubbyRobb @MrKenRudulphTV @bobbycaldwell Man, this is heartbreaking, Bobby was a one of a kind, his story is incredible. I know most people don't know any of his songs except 'What you won't do for love', but his talent was far more versatile and had SO many other memorable albums/songs, especially for me. RIP... @MrKenRudulphTV @bobbycaldwell Man, this is heartbreaking, Bobby was a one of a kind, his story is incredible. I know most people don't know any of his songs except 'What you won't do for love', but his talent was far more versatile and had SO many other memorable albums/songs, especially for me. RIP...😞

Bobby Caldwell struggled with floxing, which left him suffering from various symptoms after reportedly having a bad antibiotic reaction in 2017. As per Regenerative Medicine Los Angeles, medications that cause floxing include Ciprofloxacin (cipro), Levaquin (levofloxacin), and Avelox (Moxifloxacin).

The condition usually happens when someone ingests a combination of said fluoroquinolones with medications like steroids (prednisone), NSAIDs (ibuprofen), fluconazole (diflucan), metronidazole (flagyl), Macrobid (Nitrofurantoin), et cetera.

The most prevalent symptoms of getting floxed are weakness, muscle wasting, neuropathy, anxiety, fear, panic, tendon pain, palpitations, depression, and fatigue.

