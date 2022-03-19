What does FOTG mean in K-Pop?

Every K-pop group has assigned roles which determine the members’ responsibilities in the group. Leaders, Centers, Vocalist, and Face of the Group are all common K-pop group positions.

The Face of the Group is often the title allocated to the most popular member of the group. RM of BTS, G-Dragon of Big Bang, Sana of Twice, Karina of aespa, and Irene of Red Velvet are all faces of their respective groups.

What role does FOTG play in K-pop

The Face of the Group is frequently confused with the visual, as their primary function is to draw public attention to the group. While Visual is usually the most attractive member, FOTG is the unofficial group’s representative who is often invited to variety shows or represents the band at various public events.

The Visuals and the Face of the Group may overlap at times, with the same members holding both positions. At times, the Leader can also serve as the FOTG. As it is essentially a popularity-based position, FOTG can change on a regular basis.

The position of Face of the Group is not a designated one; some bands promote all of their members equally and do not have a distinct Face of the Group, while positions such as Leader, Visual, Main Vocalist, Main Rapper, Main Dancer, Sub-vocalist, Sub-rapper, Sub-dancer, Producer, and so on are official.

The "Face of the Group" is usually implied rather than assigned. It can also be created by fan consensus at times.

Some fans may consider a member of FOTG as opposed to the one designated by the company. Like, Jennie of BLACKPINK is often considered the face by the Blinks.

In some cases, all members of a group are considered the "Face" of the group, and no single member holds the position solely. Furthermore, for some groups, the "Face" of the group is constantly changing.

The industry may consider one member to be the Face, whereas fans may look to another. For BTS, RM is the FOTG, as he is the designated representative of the group.

In a bunch of cases, a member of a K-pop group publicly represents the band to a variety of shows, and that member becomes the band's representative, the "face of the group." (For example, LOONA's Chuu, etc.)

