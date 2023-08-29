What does the Gadsden flag mean? History and perceived racist origin explored as viral Vanguard school video sparks controversy

A controversy surrounding the Gadsden flag, also known as the Hopkins flag surfaced online after a video from The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs went viral on Tuesday morning. Connor Boyack, the president of Libertas Institute shared several posts on X about the school objecting to a 12-year-old named Jaiden wearing the flag patch on his bag.

The flag features a timber rattlesnake against a bright yellow background with the words "DON'T TREAD ON ME" written beneath. Created by South Carolinian soldier and politician, Christopher Gadsden, it was first flown by Esek Hopkins, the newly appointed commodore of the Continental Navy and the first naval commander in chief of the United States. Hopkins hoisted the flag on his warship the USS Alfred as a battle cry for the independence of America from British rule.

In the viral video, a school official told the student's mother that the flag had its origins in slavery and the slave trade. So, Jaiden was not allowed to carry the bag into the classes and have the other children be around the flag patch.

When his mother objected that the flag was not associated with slavery and instead, was a symbol of the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783), the official told her that she was only there to enforce the school's policies.

History and purported racist origin of the Gadsden flag explored amidst online controversy

Meaning of "DON'T TREAD ON ME" on the Gadsden flag

The phrase "DON'T TREAD ON ME," which was written on the Gadsden flag was used as an expression of liberty and freedom. The rattlesnake featured on the flag symbolized defense and retaliation. During the 1700s, the snake was a popularly used symbol of American freedom. Benjamin Franklin, the United States' founding father also notably quoted:

“The Rattlesnake never backed down when provoked.”

Franklin's statement captured the conduct of America during the Revolutionary War. The message on the flag presumably meant that the American colonies would strike back if they were trampled on, mistreated, or oppressed by the British.

Perceived racist origins of "DON'T TREAD ON ME"

In 2014, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission conducted an investigation after receiving a complaint from a Black Postal Service employee against their co-worker for repeatedly wearing a cap with the Gadsden flag to work.

The employee complained that the flag was offensive to African Americans as the creator was a slave trader and an owner of slaves.

The commission stated that even though the phrase "DON'T TREAD ON ME" on the flag originated from a non-racial context, some people might use it inappropriately, as the flag has been the message-bearer of racial discrimination in certain contexts.

Its use by people associated with white supremacist groups further added to the misinterpretation. However, the EEOC did not find the flag to be a racist symbol.

Netizens criticize The Vanguard School for kicking student out of class over Gadsden flag

Several people on X slammed The Vanguard School policies as well as the school officials for objecting to Jaiden wearing the Gadsden flag patch on his bag. They condemned the officials for not letting the children uphold American history and patriotism.

In the video, Jaiden's mother told the school official the student wanted to stand up for his beliefs that pertain to the expression of individual freedom and have nothing to do with racial discrimination.