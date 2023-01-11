What did Geoffrey Tracy do? Fitness model sentenced to eight years after stabbing apartment host multiple times

Fitness model Geoffery Tracy was sentenced to eight years behind bars by the Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, over four years after he repeatedly stabbed the host of his rental apartment in 2018.

Trigger Warning: This article contains written descriptions of a violent fight. Reader discretion is advised.

The fitness hunk was convicted on December 15, 2022, and found guilty of one count of first-degree assault and one count of attempted assault in the second degree.

Alvin Bragg @ManhattanDA New: Today we announced the sentencing of a man to 8 years in prison for stabbing the host of the apartment he was staying in 16 times. “I hope the accountability from today’s sentence can help the victim’s healing process” -DA Bragg. Learn more here: manhattanda.org/d-a-bragg-anno… New: Today we announced the sentencing of a man to 8 years in prison for stabbing the host of the apartment he was staying in 16 times. “I hope the accountability from today’s sentence can help the victim’s healing process” -DA Bragg. Learn more here: manhattanda.org/d-a-bragg-anno…

According to a press release by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the model stabbed the victim, Gregory Kanczes, 16 times following an argument. 50-year-old Kanczes (then) survived the assault after suffering wounds to his neck, shoulder, arms, chest, ribs, and back. Tracy fled the scene, disposing of the knife in a nearby garbage can.

Model Geoffery Tracy partly filmed the assault on his cellphone, which was used as evidence in the sentencing

According to the press release, Tracy, who was 25 at the time of the incident, was hired to dance at a New York strip club by an event promoter. The event promoter arranged for Tracy to stay at the victim's apartment in the Hell's Kitchen area for ten days.

Tracy at an NYC gym (Image via Facebook/Geoff Tracy)

During the short stay, both Kanczes and Tracy bickered a lot. On August 14, 2018, the fitness model accused his host of going through his belongings while threatening to kill him at knifepoint. As the argument escalated, Tracy, in a fit of rage, stabbed Kanczes 16 times, critically injuring him.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Razner informed the court that Tracy took the knife from Kanczes's kitchen and followed him out into the apartment building hallway, ignoring "repeated attempts by Mr. Kanczes to leave the situation."

The fitness enthusiast recorded a part of the incident on his phone. Justice Curtis Farber expressed his horror and cited the footage as he sentenced Tracy, stating:

"The video speaks for itself. It captures exactly what happened in all its horror. It had an unarmed man in his underwear being pursued at knife point out of his house."

According to the press statement, the model had initially fled the scene, ditching the knife in a dumpster but was eventually caught, covered in blood with cuts to the inside of his right hand.

Tracy gave confusing statements to the police, initially claiming that he recorded the incident as Kanczes had a gun and tried to kill him. However, he revised his statement by claiming that the host threatened to shoot him, but he (Tracy) did not see a gun immediately after. The model had pleaded not guilty to both charges, sticking to his story of self-defense.

Gregory Kanczes (Image via Facebook/Greg Kanczes)

Court statements show that in texts to his friends, Tracy remarked that he would "choke his host" and "claim self-defense if he killed him."

Prosecutors initially argued for ten years of incarceration with an additional five years of supervised release, whereas the defense stated that five years was sufficient.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg commended the jury for their decision, stating that Geoffrey Tracy's assault left Gregory Kanczes with "significant physical and emotional" trauma and suffering that can't be undone. However, the sentence is a way to "help the healing process."

