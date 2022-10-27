What are some good travel sneakers for men?

Sneakers can be worn for any purpose, including extra comfort, style, and versatility. A few sneakerheads can instantly recognize your sneakers, making them an essential accessory to wear at all times. Thanks to the trends set by many high-end companies, the shoes have gained pop-culture significance, however, their original purpose is to take you places.

Now that the pandemic is over, people have been finding ways to travel more, and this trip can be according to your requirements - it can be a luxurious trip to big cities like Paris or a trail-favoring trip to the Grand Canyon.

Rest assured, we have formed a list of the best men's shoes you can wear while traveling in 2022. In other words, a shoe to accompany you everywhere, from the office to grocery stores to the world tour.

3 best sneakers for men to travel with in 2022

1) Travel in luxury in the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Reverse Mocha

restocking soon on SNKRS app Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Reverse Mocha”restocking soon on SNKRS app Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Reverse Mocha” restocking soon on SNKRS app😍🌵 https://t.co/pSZYrCP3F6

While many think of taking a trip itself as a luxury, there are a few people who try to travel in total luxury to the most expensive cities in the world. The best option for these luxury trips is to take your best foot forward and meet with people who have similar interests. One such shoe could be showing off the trending Air Jordan 1.

The most expensive yet classy 2022 Air Jordan 1 shoe is the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha, which can be considered one of the best shoes to wear on a trip.

2) Travel with comfort in New Balance 2002R

The Boston-based footwear label New Balance is best known for its comfortable shoes, and in 2022, the footwear silhouette 2002R has been making waves throughout the sneaker industry. The most desirable part of the silhouette is its specialization in orthotics.

The label's 2002R silhouette can be availed in your favorite colorways at a retail price of $139.99 on the official e-commerce site of New Balance.

3) Travel on rough paths with Adidas Hu NMD S1 Ryat

The German sportswear giant recently released NMD S1 Ryat alongside its sub-label in collaboration with Pharrell Williams label, Humanrace. The label most recently launched a 'Black' colorway. The dynamic duo reconnected to build on the iconic design language of the NMD S1.

The collaborative shoe is a hiking-inspired boot that will allow the wearers to forge their own paths. The shoe is a trail-inspired boot and can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, Humanrace, and select retailers at a retail price of $250.

Other than the three above-mentioned sneakers, there are plenty of footwear options, which include formal wear loafers, oxford shoes, and derby shoes, among others. For casual wear, men can wear sneakers, sandals, slip-ons, loafers, leather boots, and many more.

In the end, selecting shoes depends upon the purpose, which can be three aforementioned reasons, i.e., luxury, comfort, and trail-ready, or solely because of style. Travel footwear can be your companion throughout the trip for every occasion, but the one that would be perfect for every occasion is sneakers.

