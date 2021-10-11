What is Granville Adams' net worth? 'Oz' star's fortune explored as he dies at 58

On Sunday, October 10, HBO’s Oz star Granville Adams passed away at the age of 58, after suffering from cancer. The actor was known for portraying Zahir Arif on the show from 1997-2003. News of Adams' death was reported by Oz's showrunner Tom Fontana, who wrote:

“Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest #granvilleadams #oz”

In January, Fontana created a GoFundMe page on behalf of Granville Adams to help him with medical expenses. The campaign raised $100,050, well over the target of $69,550.

What is Granville Adams’ net worth?

According to Biography Daily, Granville Adams was worth around $700,000 to $1 million at the peak of his career. However, it does seem that most of his fortune was spent on his cancer treatment.

In the description on his GoFundMe page for Adams, Tom Fantana mentioned,

“In only a few months, the medical bills have skyrocketed to astronomical levels. Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay.”

The statement insinuates that since Granville Adams’ cancer diagnosis in late 2020 or early 2021, most of the actor’s earnings have been spent on medical bills.

Fontana also mentioned,

“Although that is way more than we had originally asked for, the truth is, that's still less than Granville needs in his ongoing battle with cancer.”

Granville Adams’ career:

The actor’s first credited role, according to IMDb, was in the TV series Homicide: Life on Street. Adams portrayed Officer Jeff Westby in 11 episodes, his character's arc spanning from 1996 to 1999. Later, in 2000, he also portrayed Officer Westby in the TV movie of the Homicide franchise, titled “Homicide: The Movie.”

In 2002, the actor played the role of Detective Jones in Franc. Reyes’ Empire. However, Granville Adams received the most recognition as Zahir Arif in Oz, where he played the role for over 48 episodes, from 1997 to 2003. His last credited work was in Magic City Memoirs in 2011.

However, in Adams' GoFundMe page, Oz’s showrunner Tom Fontana clarified that the actor had not received any work in the past year.

Granville Adams is survived by his wife, Christina. No further information about his family is available to the public.

How did Granville Adams' co-stars and associates react to his death?

Granville Adams' Oz co-star Dean Winters took to Instagram to offer his condolences. He wrote,

“ I first met Granny in 1992 and I immediately drank the Kool Aid. His smile was infectious, his chuckle was intoxicating. He never, ever spoke ill of anyone and I defy anyone who knew him to say anything negative about this man. “

Meanwhile, another co-star, Kirk Acevedo, also tweeted his condolences for the deceased actor.

