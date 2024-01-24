What was Griselda Blanco's net worth at the time of her death? Wealth and assets explored 

Griselda Blanco, the notorious Colombian drug baron referred to as “Cocaine Godmother,” created a debatable heritage of intricacies. She died on September 3, 2012, and it was never clear exactly how much she was worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Griselda’s properties were estimated to be worth $500 million.

But then, this estimate increased to an astonishing $2 billion, reflecting the picture of Blanco’s huge and profitable drug empire that she developed mainly during the 1970s and 1980s. Griselda Blanco le­d a life that began simply yet transforme­d into notoriety as a prominent cocaine trafficke­r, captivating extensive inte­rest and various portrayals.

The chronicle of he­r journey, from humble origins to feare­d figure in the drug world, has bee­n depicted in films and records, de­monstrating the enduring fascination with her story.

Griselda Blanco made up to $80 million per month through her vicious trade

Griselda Blanco, who was also referred to as the 'Black Widow' or ‘La Madrina’ was a dreaded figure in the drug trafficking and organized criminal world. In Cartagena, Colombia, she was born on February 15, 1943; and she lived in the slums of Medellin. From the beginning, her life was characterized by violence and crime and later became a drug lord.

Blanco’s active contribution to the manufacturing, transportation and distribution of cocaine among others made her one of the drug trade leaders in 1970-80. She worked with the powerful drug cartels, including the Medellin Cartel led by Pablo Escobar. Her business was lucrative; it raked in an estimated $80 million dollars a month.

Blanco was characterized by a violent approach to dealing with her rivals full of numerous murders, and she remained one fearsome force in the world of drugs. During the peak of her activities Griselda Blanco amassed a fortune estimated to be, around $2 billion solidifying her status as one of the wealthiest drug dealers in history. Her real estate portfolio was valued at $500 million during her passing.

It included a range of properties encompassing everything, from private residences to commercial establishments. Notably, she owned an apartment worth $32.6 million, which exemplified the lavishness and magnificence she enjoyed in her lifestyle.

In 1985 DEA agents apprehended Blanco leading to a 20-year prison sentence, for her involvement in drug trafficking. Despite being incarcerated she managed to sustain her cocaine enterprise with the assistance of her son. However, she was granted release.

Subsequently deported to Colombia before serving her full sentence. Tragically in 2012 at the age of 69, Blanco was murdered in Medellin, Colombia which marked the culmination of her reign, in the drug trade.

During an interview with El País, a Colombian police officer unveiled Blanco's post-prison wealth amid the looming rumors that she was wrestling financially and stated that:

"Poor? Listen to this: you and I are poor. She went around driving her mazdita [a black Mazda 6] and collecting the money from the leases on the properties she still owned. She was also selling a building for 1.5 million pesos."

Netflix's upcoming drama will show Griselda Blanco's journey to become "the Godmother" of Miami's drug empire

The highly anticipated Netflix series Griselda is scheduled to debut on January 25, 2024. Starring Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco, the character, the show chronicles the extraordinary journey of a determined Colombian businesswoman who formed one of the most lucrative drug cartels, in history. This gripping drama delves into the life of Griselda Blanco renowned as "The Black Widow " "La Madrina " and the "Cocaine Godmother."

The series is likely to depict the emergence of Griselda Blanco on the drug market, her activities in the production, transportation and delivery of drugs especially cocaine and her partnership with powerful drug syndicates including Medellin Cartel headed by Pablo Escobar.

It will also explore her personal history, the complicated relationships she had with relatives and also the brutal way she treated rivals. The series was created by Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz, who also directed every episode, reuniting the team behind Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. The series, Griselda will have six one-hour episodes that depict the life of one of the most ruthless drug lords in Mexico.

Griselda Blanco's forthcoming Netflix show, Griselda will release on January 25, 2024.

