What is Guillain-Barré syndrome? All about Sufjan Stevens' rare auto-immune disease

aSufjan Stevens is one of the most popular indie singer-songwriters and he gained even more popularity after his songs were featured in the film Call Me By Your Name. The shining light of the independent music industry has a massive cult following, which was excited about the release of his upcoming album, Javelin, on October 6, 2023. However, disaster struck the multi-instrumentalist, 48, when he woke up one morning with numb legs.

Sufjan Stevens, whose preferred social media outlet is Tumblr, announced that he has been affected by a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barré syndrome. The syndrome affects the body's immune system and destroys a section of the peripheral nerve system.

The singer has become less in control of his body as a result, which he is attempting to correct with intense physical therapies.

There is no known cure yet for Guillain-Barré syndrome

The rare condition, known as Guillain-Barre syndrome, causes the immune system of one's body to assault their nerves. Typically, the hands and feet of the person start to feel weak and tingly as initial symptoms.

These symptoms can spread swiftly and ultimately paralyze one's entire body. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a medical emergency in its most severe form. The majority of patients with the illness require hospitalization for treatment.

There is no known cure for Guillain-Barre syndrome. However, in the six weeks prior, two-thirds of patients reported having infection-related symptoms. A COVID-19 infection, a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection, or the Zika virus are a few of these.

Guillain-Barre syndrome has no known cure, but a number of therapies can lessen symptoms and shorten the illness' course.

Sufjan Stevens shared details about his sudden affliction with the disease in a lengthy Tumblr post which read:

"Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility. My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests—MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc.—the neurologists diagnosed me with an auto immune disorder called Guillian-Barre Syndrome. Luckily there’s treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn’t spread to the lungs, heart and brain."

Sufjan Stevens has been in a rehabilitation program since September 8, 2023, and is undergoing a number of therapies to counter the effects of the disease. He is undergoing physical therapy and strength-building exercises to recover from the symptoms quickly.

Sufjan Stevens shared the following on Tumblr, elaborating on his recovery process:

"Very scary, but it worked. I spent about two weeks in Med/Surg, stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilize my condition. I owe them my life....It’s a slow process, but they say I will ‘recover,’ it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work. Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful. I’m only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet."

Sufjan Stevens' upcoming solo album, Javelin, is preceded by the singles Will Anybody Ever Love Me? and So You Are Tired. His upcoming album will be his first one since 2020, when he released The Ascension.