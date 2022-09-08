What would happen if Mount Rainier erupted? Eruption fears explored amid lenticular cloud observation 

Mount Rainier made headlines on Wednesday, September 7, after it appeared as if the volcano was venting steam. A video showing an ominous cloud floating over the active volcano was posted by meteorologist Kristin Clark on Twitter.

This sparked considerable fear online, given that the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has called Mount Rainier one of the most dangerous volcanoes located in the Cascade Range in Seattle. The USGS says on their website that if the volcano erupts, it could lead to “destructive mudflows” due to the mountain’s 14,400 feet height.

As rumors of a potential eruption circulated across social media, Mount Rainier National Park officials took to the park's official Twitter account to dispel speculation of its explosion.

On September 7, park officials announced in a tweet that Mount Rainier was not erupting. They also claimed that the cloud floating over the volcano was a “lenticular cloud.” They added:

“The USGC reports no indications of unusual seismic activity.”

Lenticular Clouds are not formed from volcanoes. These are stationary clouds that move parallel to the wind’s direction. According to Accu Weather, such clouds are common near mountainous areas. They can either be a singular cloud or have stacked formations.

Confirming the USGS’s statement, Fox 12 Oregon’s Steven Sobieszczyk also said that the white plume floating over Mount Rainier was a lenticular cloud. He said:

“We have coordinated with our colleagues at the National Park Service and their boots-on-the-ground experts are suggesting it is a lenticular cloud, a very interesting cloud formation at Mount Rainier. Lenticular clouds are often formed when moist air is pushed up and over the top of a mountain, forming a disc-shaped cloud.”

Exploring the potential hazards of a volcano eruption at Mount Rainier

In 2018, KUOW, a Seattle public radio station, said that an eruption at Mount Rainier would sound like “a rocket launching.” Reports claim that although the lava would stop flooding near the national park’s edge, it could still lead to avalanches and flash flooding. Speaking about the same, Carolyn Driedger, a geologist, said:

“The lava flows encounter those very steep slopes and make avalanches of hot rocks and gas that are hurtling down the mountain maybe 100 miles per hour or so.”

If Mount Rainier were to erupt, the city of Orting would be in significant danger, since it could be hit by lahar - a kind of hazardous flash flood that would look like concrete and destroy anything in its trajectory.

However, Orting residents will have ample time to prepare for an eruption since they will be given a warning long before a possible burst. In case of an emergency, there will also be an additional warning approximately 40 minutes before the lahar surge begins.

People are advised to move to higher altitudes in case of such avalanches and flash floods. During a 2018 interview with KUOW, Scott Heinze, a worker at the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management, said that one must:

“Get off of the valley floor in a hustle.”

In the event of an eruption, the city of Tacoma could also experience food and supply shortages. A toll on the city's water supply is also likely. Roads connecting Tacoma to Seattle may be buried too.

Safety measures for those living in volcano-prone areas

Those living around the volcano region are advised to carry an emergency radio with a NOAA weather channel and keep it charged for alerts and announcements.

In case of evacuation due to an eruption, people must also carry an emergency kit with enough water for at least four days, given that rescuers may not be able to reach everyone immediately.

Having emergency routes planned out to get to higher ground can also be beneficial. A pre-decided spot to reunite with separated family members can also be helpful.

