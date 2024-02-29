Despite early difficulties and pressure from family, 90 Day Fiancé couple Melanie and Devar managed to keep their marriage intact. Along with other 90 Day Fiancé couples, they have children and are growing their families. Melanie has been promoted, and Devar is a devoted husband and parent. There is yet hope for their future.

It's time to meet up with Melanie and Devar after their time on one of the top reality TV shows, i.e., TLC's 90 Day Fiancé season 3. Many wonder if they can happily marry despite social expectations, family obligations, and the K-1 visa application procedure.

A look into 90 Day Fiancé couple Melanie and Devar's relationship

After making their reality television debut in season three of 90 Day Fiancé, Melanie and Devar swiftly won over fans. Melanie was on vacation in Devar's native Jamaica when they first met. Devar asked her out by the trip's conclusion, and she said yes.

Melanie was worried that Devar would take care of his family back home before caring for her and her son, Hunter. Nevertheless, they persisted in their relationship and married in the allotted ninety days for Devar's visa.

Later, producers gave fans more information on Melanie and Devar by having them appear on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now. On season eight of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Melanie and Devar were the ideal match to be cast, but other couples were selected.

Melanie and Devar's relationship appeared to be on life support when they appeared on the TLC show in 2018.

Melanie referred to Devar's drinking issues, and he appeared anxious about becoming a father. She continued by portraying their marriage as unstable. Even Devar's drunken appearance on the show may still be remembered by fans, who voiced concerns about his actions.

Joining the ranks of other married TLC couples with children are Devar and Melanie. In November 2017, Melanie gave birth to Avah, the couple's first child. On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ariela gave birth to Avi, while Robert and Anny had their daughter Brenda.

Several interracial relationships may be found in the franchise, including Melanie and Devar. From Angela and Michael to Jay and Ashley, viewers witness a variety of couples that reflect the evolving nature of romance in the twenty-first century.

Devar is an incredibly loving husband and father despite some early growing pains in their relationship and during the development of their family. In 2024, Melanie and Devar are more vital than ever.

Devar and Melanie have battled to create a marriage that fulfills their wants and goals. What first looked like a passionate connection in an idyllic island has developed into a stunning depiction of a contemporary family.

In his work as an underwater welder, Devar is doing well. It's even said that Melanie got promoted at work. All around the internet, little Avah is shattering people's hearts.

She embodies the ideal combination of both of her parents. Hunter also has Devar as a proud stepdad. There is hope that Devar and Melanie are doing well after their time on the TLC show, even if they are mainly unseen.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 9 premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8 PM ET on TLC.