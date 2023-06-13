What happened to Amanza Smith? Selling Sunset star shares her osteomyelitis diagnosis

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith, who recently appeared in the Netflix show’s sixth installment, is getting ready to get surgery. The reality star and real estate agent recently took to Instagram to talk about her medical issues and stated that she has been diagnosed with osteomyelitis and is currently hospitalized.

WebMD describes osteomyelitis as:

"An infection of the bone, a rare but serious condition. In most cases, a bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus, a type of staph bacteria, causes osteomyelitis."

The reality star took to social media to open up about her condition in an Instagram post and attested that over a month ago, she thought she had a bulging disk or that something was wrong with her lower back. She added that it took over a month for her to get some answers and that she has been hospitalized since Friday, June 9, 2023.

The reality star and real estate agent from Selling Sunset, Amanza Smith, recently took to social media to open up about being diagnosed with osteomyelitis in a reel detailing the past month.

In the post, she wrote that at the beginning, she thought she had a bulging or slipped disk and stated that she lay in pain in her house for several days before going to the emergency room. She continued that at first she didn’t know what it was, and it took over a month of “excruciating pain” before she finally started getting some answers.

"I got an MRI and a CT scan and then was told that I need to go to Cedar Sinai," the Selling Sunset star's caption said.

At the hospital, Amanza Smith got another scan on her back and thought she was going to go home. However, she was hospitalized, and the doctors immediately started testing the Selling Sunset star’s blood to try and find answers.

Amanza continued that she found out that she has an infection in her blood that has spread “to the bones” of her spine. She further thanked the doctors and the team of nurses who have taken care of her and gotten her where she needed to be.

"They started me on antibiotics to treat the infection in my blood to hopefully diminish the infection in my spine that what they first thought was a tumor because on an MRI," the post further stated.

The Selling Sunset season 6 cast member added that she’s about to undergo surgery to cut out the infection from parts of her spine that weren’t getting better because of the antibiotics that she has been receiving for the past 10 days in intervals of four hours every day.

The Netflix show's star added that while she was still in pain and that everyone, including her, was scared, she was hopeful that the pain would be better after the surgery. And that she’s allowed to go home in a few days, and that it will take a little longer to take care of the rest of the infection in her spine.

Episodes of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix.

