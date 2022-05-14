What happened to Andy Chaves? Tributes pour in as Katastro singer passes away at 32 

Arizona-based pop-rock band Katastro singer, Andy Chaves, has passed away. The 32-year-old was reportedly involved in a car accident and two other individuals on Thursday. The horrific crash took place on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, California.

ABC News 7 reported that the fatal accident killed Andy Chaves, Crystal M. McCallum, and Wayne Walter Swanson, 34 and 40 years old, respectively. As they were traveling in their car, they reportedly collided with construction equipment on May 12.

The Newport Beach Police Department stated that their vehicle traveled towards the west along the Pacific Coast Highway around 12:45 am. The car reportedly:

"struck a curb and then hit the construction equipment, ultimately leading to the death of three passengers."

Along with the fatalities, three construction workers suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries. Police reported that the people involved were immediately transported to the hospital for treatment. Following the accident, the PCH was:

"closed in both eastbound and westbound directions from Superior Avenue to Riverside Avenue."

Tributes pour in as Andy Chaves passes away

Katastro took to Instagram to confirm the death of the beloved singer. The band members Ryan Weddle, Tanner Riccio, and Andrew Stravers wrote in the post:

“We are completely devastated to have to announce the loss of our brother and singer Andy Chaves. Please respect the privacy of Andy’s family and the members of the band as we all begin to process this. Thank you for the love and support.”

Fans of the band were heartbroken to hear the devastating news. Many took to social media to pay tribute to the late pop-rock star. A few tweets read:

Sublime With Rome @SublimeWithRome Sending our love to the family and members of Katastro.

R.I.P. Andy Chaves Sending our love to the family and members of Katastro. R.I.P. Andy Chaves https://t.co/Aun4NwZQQe

Kristen Keogh @KristenKeogh Absolutely gutted and shocked over the death of Andy Chaves. We love you @Katastro Absolutely gutted and shocked over the death of Andy Chaves. We love you @Katastro

Kyle @marblekyle RIP Andy Chaves



Dude was crazy talented. Katastro will go down as one of the best bands to ever come out of Tempe AZ RIP Andy ChavesDude was crazy talented. Katastro will go down as one of the best bands to ever come out of Tempe AZ

Rob Roides @RobRoides 🥀 insideeko.com/andy-chaves-ka… This is absolutely tragic! One of the very best. Heartbroken would be an absolute understament 🥃🥃🖤 This is absolutely tragic! One of the very best. Heartbroken would be an absolute understament 🥃🥃🖤💔🥀 insideeko.com/andy-chaves-ka…

Reggae Rise Up @ReggaeRiseUp Our hearts especially heavy with the loss of our brother Andy Chaves. Rest in power.



Our thoughts with Andy's family



Sending all our love up high.



- Reggae Rise Up

#RRUFam #Katastro Our hearts especially heavy with the loss of our brother Andy Chaves. Rest in power.Our thoughts with Andy's familySending all our love up high.- Reggae Rise Up 🌹 Our hearts especially heavy with the loss of our brother Andy Chaves. Rest in power.Our thoughts with Andy's familySending all our love up high.❤️💛💚 - Reggae Rise Up#RRUFam #Katastro https://t.co/tc33xAcupD

Marvs @marvie_15 Life’s too short , so why would we make a waste of it ? - Andy Chaves/Katastro Life’s too short , so why would we make a waste of it ? - Andy Chaves/Katastro

Everything to know about Katastro

The popular Arizona-based band was founded in 2007. The pop-rock group recently celebrated the release of their latest album, Sucker, which is a blend of hip-hop and modern rock. They performed at two shows at the Marquee Theater in June 2021.

Before this, the band released The Way I Feel, a summer jam that made it to several Spotify playlists, including The New Alt, New Noise, PopRox, and Beach Vibes.

The song has been their most streamed song on Spotify from their Sucker album, nearly making three million plays.

Their most streamed song on Spotify is their 2016's hit, Flow, which garnered 18 million plays.

The band was expected to tour the summer with Iration and Atmosphere. Information regarding the same has not been released while writing this article.

