Baba Suwe's legacy explored as popular Nigerian star dies at 63 

On Monday, November 22, Nigerian comedian and actor Babatunde Omidina, aka Baba Suwe, passed away at the age of 63. The actor was known for his appearances in Yoruba movies throughout his career spanning over 19 years.

The news of Suwe’s death was first informed by his daughter Adesola Omidina on her Instagram. She wrote:

“This is to announce the sudden death of my father, Mr Babatunde Omiidina. The legend and rare gem “Babasuwe“ 11/22/21. Other details will follow shortly! May your soul rest in perfect peace Dad.”

Nigerian comic Bolaji Amusan also confirmed Suwe’s death to Nigeria’s daily newspaper, The Punch.

Baba Suwe’s exact cause of death is unknown

While the exact cause of the Lagos Island native’s death is unknown, Suwe’s daughter assured Instagram that more details would follow soon. According to Vanguard, Babatunde was admitted to the hospital several times in the last two years. As per some publications, Suwe suffered from diabetes.

In 2019, he was taken to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, in Lagos State, for an unknown condition. A year later, there were also false reports of Suwe’s death after being admitted to a hospital.

People take to their social media to share their condolences to Baba Suwe after his demise

After the news of his death was confirmed by his daughter and TAMPAN, several of his admirers offered their condolences on his passing.

Officialarole @OfficialArole Rest in Peace Baba Suwe.

I am excited we were able to celebrate you while you were alive. Rest in Peace Baba Suwe.I am excited we were able to celebrate you while you were alive. https://t.co/iN45pQXkMw

DeboMacaroni @mrmacaronii Baba Suwe! Legend Forever! May Your soul rest in perfect peace. 🤍 Baba Suwe! Legend Forever! May Your soul rest in perfect peace. 🤍

Atiku Abubakar @atiku



premiumtimesng.com/entertainment/… Babatunde Omidina, aka Baba Suwe, thank you so very much for bringing so much happiness and joy into our homes. May your soul rest in peace. Babatunde Omidina, aka Baba Suwe, thank you so very much for bringing so much happiness and joy into our homes. May your soul rest in peace.premiumtimesng.com/entertainment/… https://t.co/5ahtwp92vW

BRIGHT STAR ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @SAMKLEF THE GREAT BABA SUWE HAVE LEFT US. HE WAS A GREAT MAN. FOREVER A LEGEND. RIP BABA SUWE. 🌺 THE GREAT BABA SUWE HAVE LEFT US. HE WAS A GREAT MAN. FOREVER A LEGEND. RIP BABA SUWE. 🌺 https://t.co/vXINawFsEU

✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🏁 @therealdaddymo1 Such devastating news. Rest In Peace Baba Suwe. Thank you for the memories. Forever a legend. 😪💔😭



Such devastating news. Rest In Peace Baba Suwe. Thank you for the memories. Forever a legend. 😪💔😭 https://t.co/oCtErz31Hs

Àgbà Akin @Kynsofficial Oh, death strikes again🥺.



Rip Baba Suwe, thank you for being part of our childhood and putting a smile on our faces effortlessly with your comical talent.



You’ll always be remembered ❤️.



This is one of his funniest scenes 👇🏽 Oh, death strikes again🥺. Rip Baba Suwe, thank you for being part of our childhood and putting a smile on our faces effortlessly with your comical talent.You’ll always be remembered ❤️.This is one of his funniest scenes 👇🏽 https://t.co/CWk36Wn8Jy

ältē 🎋🇳🇬 @NewtVicky Thanks for the memories. Rest in Peace, Baba Suwe 💔🕊️ Thanks for the memories. Rest in Peace, Baba Suwe 💔🕊️ https://t.co/z4ldhyJ2VW

OTUNBA @ManLikeIcey Old but gold.



Rest In Peace Legendary Baba Suwe 🙏🏽 Old but gold.Rest In Peace Legendary Baba Suwe 🙏🏽https://t.co/hN6Zg3geoI

Mo-Mo💙 @Morris_Monye Baba Suwe really struggled toward the twilight of his life. I think what Baba Fryo said is hitting home a bit.



Baba Suwe was a comedy genius, a legend and he will be missed. Baba Suwe really struggled toward the twilight of his life. I think what Baba Fryo said is hitting home a bit. Baba Suwe was a comedy genius, a legend and he will be missed.

⚓️😶‍🌫️📜 ටղҽلօҍӀҽʂʂβօվ ● @OneJoblessBoy 🕊 Rest in peace Babatunde Omidina a.k.a Baba Suwe.



Legends don't die! 🕊 Rest in peace Babatunde Omidina a.k.a Baba Suwe.Legends don't die! https://t.co/au70mZu7bb

What was Baba Suwe known for?

Babatunde Omidina was born in Lagos Island on August 22, 1958. As per reports, he forayed into acting in 1971 at the age of 13. However, he was prominently featured in films in the mid to late 1990s with films like Omolasan and Iru Esin (1997).

In 2000s, the Nigerian star’s career blossomed when he appeared in multiple films over the span of a few years. These include three films in 2002 and an impressive 20 films in the year after.

His repertoire of films includes N150 Million (2003), 36 Kiniun (2003), and Kówópé (2004).

As per his IMDb profile, Suwe has garnered over 38 acting credits, with his last film being Ìkúnlè kèsán in 2008.

Edited by Prem Deshpande