What happened to Billy Brown? Tragic death of family patriarch revisited ahead of Alaskan Bush People Season 14 premiere

After the tragic death of Billy Brown last year, it was unclear whether or not the Brown family will come together for the new season of Alaskan Bush People. However, fans can now rejoice as the Wolfpack is back with the new season of the hit docu-drama series. Season 14 of the show will air on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Discovery and Discovery plus.

In the new season of Alaskan Bush People, fans will see the Brown family trying to survive and thrive in the wilderness without their family patriarch, Billy, and trying to overcome various issues together.

What happened to Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown

Billy Brown, the star and patriarch of reality series Alaskan Bush People, passed away at the age of 68 in February 2021 after suffering a fatal seizure while on top of North Star Ranch.

He was already suffering from heart problems, and had been in and out of the hospital for several years. The doctors even advised Billy not to stay at a high altitude since it wasn't good for him. Despite the advice, the father-of-seven chose to live his life on his condition and continued to live in the mountains with his family.

The October 31 episode of the reality show even documented the 911 call made by a member of Alaskan Bush People production during Billy's seizure. The series later showed how the Brown family bid farewell to their beloved patriarch and attempted to honor his legacy.

His son, Bear Brown, who also stars on the show, confirmed the news of his father’s demise on Instagram. He wrote:

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!”

Sharing the news with fans, the Discovery rep wrote on Twitter:

“We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the Discovery family for years — a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss.”

The loss devastated the the entire family, especially Bear, as Billy was his “best friend” and his “hero.” The death was very unexpected for the son as he had broken down on several occasions in the past. However, their mom, Ami Brown, has been the strongest support system for the family since then.

Although the family was leaning on each other time during the time, Billy’s daughter, Rain, was focused on mining for gold around the ranch as it was the “one of the last things that she and Da talked about.” Bear told Entertainment Weekly last year:

“I actually think she has gold fever, but that was one thing that helped her through the grieving process — to get on the gold as much as she can, to try to fulfill what Da and her had talked about.”

Since Billy left no will before his death, his wife, Ami, is in charge of his $412,000 estate.

Alaskan Bush People’ fans were first introduced to the Brown family, comprising of Billy and Ami and their kids - Bear, Noah, Matt, Bam, Gabe, Bird, and Rain, in 2014. After 13 seasons, the show is back with a new season.

Tune in on Discovery on Sunday to watch the Brown family once again on Alaskan Bush People.

