What happened to Brynn Bills? GoFundMe raises more than $2,500 after missing teenager's body found on Alpena property 

Michigan resident Brynn Bills has reportedly been missing since early August. As police forces investigated the case, it was announced yesterday that the human remains of the 18-year-old have been found. The Michigan State Police declared that they found a body buried in the backyard of a home in Alpena, which is believed to be of Brynn Bills.

An autopsy is yet to be conducted by Western Michigan University. The human remains are believed to be of Bills after police officials identified the woman’s tattoos. The cause of death is currently under investigation and state police have called the death suspicious.

lex @lexdabaddie 🆘PLEASE SHARE THIS!! my cousin Brynn Bills has been missing since Aug. 1st, & was last seen in Alpena, MI. she was in a relationship until a few weeks before her disappearance. her 18th birthday was just on Aug. 12th. no one has heard from her since. please help #bringbrynnhome 🆘PLEASE SHARE THIS!! my cousin Brynn Bills has been missing since Aug. 1st, & was last seen in Alpena, MI. she was in a relationship until a few weeks before her disappearance. her 18th birthday was just on Aug. 12th. no one has heard from her since. please help #bringbrynnhome https://t.co/oxBpEmejGh

bringbrynnhome @bringbrynnhome #BrynnBills #BrynnsArmy #Missing Brynn also has a number of tattoos on her arm, along with a cross tattooed on her left hand’s middle finger. #BringBrynnHome #Missing Person Brynn also has a number of tattoos on her arm, along with a cross tattooed on her left hand’s middle finger. #BringBrynnHome #BrynnBills #BrynnsArmy #Missing #MissingPerson https://t.co/OSC5w3DFWd

As the teenager went missing in August, Brynn Bills' father Duanne offered a $20,000 reward to those who can provide them with helpful information to find his daughter. Unfortunately, after the tragic news of his daughter’s death was announced, he took to Facebook to update those following the missing case. His post read:

"It's with a heavy heart I'm letting everyone know we did find brynns body yesterday around 4:30 pm. We are still actively seeking any information on what has transpired and we are not exactly sure of the cause of her death. So if anyone has any legit information please come forward so we can bring the people that harmed my daughter to justice. We are not done Brynn Bills with the people who shortened your life. love you brynn with all my heart. (#justiceforbrynn)".

Who is Joshua Jay Wirgau? Brynn Bills missing case intensifies

Brynn Bills’ body was found at the property of Joshua Jay Wirgau, a registered sex offender. The 34-year-old has now been named as a person of interest in Bills’ death. Wirgau had been arrested days before on unrelated charges. He was also convicted in February 2009 for a crime of sexual conduct in the third degree of a person between the young ages of 13 and 15. He was also convicted in May during the same year for sexual misconduct in the second degree.

Jay Wirgau is being held in the Alpena County Jail (Alpena County Sheriff's Office)

Jay Wirgau is currently being held in the Alpena County Jail without a bond for an incident that took place just a few days ago. He is being charged with felonious assault.

As investigation of Brynn Bills’ case continues, the State Police have stated that they are in search of other possible persons of interest who could have played a role in the death of the youngster.

Brynn Bills described herself as “Stay trippy lil hippie” in her Instagram bio. It also read that she was in a relationship with Austin Meese. A search warrant has been executed by the Michigan State Police, according to 9 and 10 News.

While speaking of Bills’ human remains being found, Michigan State Police First Lt. John Grimshaw stated:

“The tip led us to an area where we had seen that there was some fresh dirt and something that looked like it had been dug up recently. So it was easy to locate, there were several spots on the property like that, so we narrowed our search to those and that’s where we found the body.”

A GoFundMe page was also initially set up to cover expenses that would help during the search for Brynn Bills. The page was updated today by Lisa Force, the organizer, stating:

“The outcome is not what we hoped for. Our beautiful Brynn is now a beautiful angel. Donations recieved will go towards final arrangements.”

Brynn Bills' fundraising campaign has raised over $2,668 at the time of writing this article.

Edited by Prem Deshpande