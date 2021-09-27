Who was Sheridan Wahl ? GoFundMe page raises more than $5,000 as missing college student found dead in South Carolina

Sheridan Wahl, a Florida college student, was found dead behind a fire station in South Carolina just two days after her car was found bought into flames in a corn field 10 miles away. The 21-year-old drove miles away from her Tampa home to visit her dad, who lived in Myrtle Beach.

Wahls’ roommate Elizabeth Echenique, from the University of South Florida, created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral expenses. In the fundraising campaign, she stated that a white male was seen “driving/ fleeting the scene” from the place where the car had crashed.

Sheridan Wahl’s dad told police officials that she never made it to his home and as her mom Kelly was made aware of the news, she took to Facebook pleading with people for help on September 20. Just a day earlier, Wahl had told her mother on a FaceTime call that she was attempting to rent a scooter on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, but many refused to help the customer as she was not wearing shoes.

After the tedious fight with scooter renters, police stated that Sheridan Wahl told her mum that she planned to drive back to her home in Tampa, which would be a nine-hour journey. Her mum advised her to stay the night at Myrtle Beach, which she complied with, but the family stated that they did not hear back from her after the FaceTime call.

Where was Sheridan Wahl found?

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan Wahl’s body was found behind the Hannah Salem Fire Station on a highway west of Myrtle beach, two days later. Another 48 hours later, her Toyota Corolla was found torched and abandoned in a corn field, ten miles away from a local fire department.

Sheridan Wahl’s body was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday for an autopsy, but the cause of death is yet to be determined.

As Wahl’s mum received the unfortunate news of her death, she took to Facebook to share a tribute to her “cherished and loving daughter, sister, niece and friend.” The post read:

“We are heartbroken beyond belief to share the news that our beloved Sheridan Lynne Wahl has passed. Sheridan was our cherished and loving daughter, sister, niece and friend. She will be missed more than words can ever express.”

It continued:

“Please note that the case has yet to be closed – and details have not been confirmed. A full statement will be released pending more information. In the meantime, the family graciously requests that their privacy be respected and deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support from all.”

Sheridan Wahl’s roommate Echenique also posted a tribute which read:

“She was an amazing musician and many times would sit down to make music for fun and relaxation alone and with friends. She loved fashion and was very healthy. She was spontaneous and knew how to make you laugh … So, what happened to this kind, loving, talented and beautiful young woman?”

Between Gabby Petito and Sheridan Wahl … my heart hurts. Life is so scary. So much evil out there.

Sheridan wahl my sweet amazing kind hearted friend. You were taken from us too soon and I miss you already.

Last week I would have never thought that would be our last goodbye 🥺

You will love one forever in my heart, tell my mom hi for me Sher. I love you Rest In Peace ✨🙏🏼

Last week I would have never thought that would be our last goodbye 🥺

You will love one forever in my heart, tell my mom hi for me Sher. I love you Rest In Peace ✨🙏🏼 https://t.co/y7qYasA1zS

Sheridan Wahl’s GoFundMe page had raised $5,727 at the time of writing this article.

