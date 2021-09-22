Who was Kristen Lowery? GoFundMe page crosses $10,000 as mum-of-four dies of COVID after flaunting 'unmasked, unvaccinated' status

California-based mom-of-four Kristen Lowery has passed away from Covid- 19 after expressing negative views online regarding the vaccine. A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral expenses.

The page read that the mother died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on September 15. The 40-year old mother openly spoke about her distrust of the vaccine and masks. Her Facebook account, which has now been set private, showcased Kristen Lowery standing beside several anti-vax posters. One of the posters read:

“Give a voice to the vaccine-injured.”

The Escalon-native was seen wearing a T-shirt saying:

“Ex-Vaxxer. I trusted them. Never again.”

Kristen Lowery often posted banners expressing her distrust of the vaccine. One of them, which was available online, read:

“unmasked, unmuzzled, unvaccinated, unafraid. Together we win.”

Another picture read:

“Free Thinker. Question everything. Research mandatory.”

Her sister Cassie took to the social media platform to announce to Kristen’s family and friends of her suffering. She also revealed that the mother had been fighting pneumonia since early September along with Covid- 19.

Kristen Lowery is survived by her four children Tayden, McKenna, Ella and Ryenn.

Cassie had said in a Facebook post:

“I do not care about your opinion on vaccinated or not. This is not political. This is a request for every prayer. Every ounce of strength, you all have, to help my sister pull through this.”

Kristen Lowery’s aunt Roxann Bittner Kalski announced her death online. She said in a post:

“My beautiful niece has lost her battle against Covid. My heart is breaking for her 4 kids and her sister Cassie, and brother Kurt. We will miss her always. So many people need her here, but God must have special plans for her in heaven. You are so loved Kristen. And will be so, so missed.”

The fundraising campaign started by Janet Vallotton read:

“She was full of life and loved her friends and family fiercely. She was the kind of person that even if she didn't have anything she would give the shirt off of her back to anyone in need. Her passing leaves a big hole in many of our lives and she will never be forgotten but will be greatly missed. If you would like to donate to help with the cost of her funeral expenses it would be greatly appreciated.”

The page also read that extra money made by the fundraiser will go into a savings account for Kristen Lowery's children’s care.

As reports of her passing flooded online, many expressed disappointment in the mother not getting vaccinated.

The GoFundMe page has made more than $11,000 at the time of writing this article.

