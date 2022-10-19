ID's The Murder Tapes is set to recount the Baltimore murders of two neighbors, one of whom was Cindy Testerman. The 62-year-old was brutally killed in her home on the 7900 block of Roseland Avenue.

Her death was classified as a homicide, as that the killer used a sharp-edged weapon to kill her. The episode will also discuss the murder of Judy Slebzak.

In 2019, Slebzak's 32-year-old stepson, Ryan McGuire, was charged in connection with both the murders. He subsequently confessed to murdering his stepmom first and then his neighbor, who had started asking too many questions. A doorbell video camera led authorities directly to the perpetrator.

The episode, titled Two Neighbors, will air on Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The preview reads:

"A chilling confession ultimately tells all after a relative finds Cindy Testerman strangled to death in her own home and a second woman goes missing."

Cindy Testerman was attacked and robbed inside her Rosedale home

Cindy Testerman, a resident of Baltimore, Maryland, was found lying unconscious in the kitchen of her Rosedale house on the eve of her birthday on June 25, 2018. It was her son Robert who found her and called authorities when he saw the scene.

First responders who arrived at the scene declared her dead, determining the cause of death as "homicide by trauma inflicted by an edged weapon."

Sources state that Cindy was stabbed in the neck and chest. Additionally, a number of Cindy's expensive possessions, including her 2013 Honda Accord, were reported missing by Baltimore County police. Upon investigation, police found that her house had been robbed.

The investigators' trail of inquiry brought them to Cindy's neighbor's house across the street, Judy Elizabeth Slebzak. The 66-year-old was found inside a cedar trunk, and an autopsy revealed that she was killed in a brutal attack with a sharp object.

Kate Amara @kateamaraWBAL BREAKING: 34-year-old Ryan McGuire sentenced to 2 consecutive life terms for the murders of his stepmother and her neighbor last year. BREAKING: 34-year-old Ryan McGuire sentenced to 2 consecutive life terms for the murders of his stepmother and her neighbor last year. https://t.co/fAh3ZyRDKs

It didn't take long for detectives to narrow down to the suspect, given that Cindy Testerman's doorbell camera surveillance showed only one person entering her house. The only person who entered her house before her murder was Slebzak's 32-year-old stepson, Ryan McGuire, who soon became the primary suspect in the double homicide.

A County police spokeswoman named Jennifer Peach stated:

"Because we were able to see that person (go) into her home and then left her home, went directly across the street, we were able to see which home he was going to and from."

Ryan McGuire murdered Cindy Testerman for being a "nosy" neighnor

Authorities began looking for Cindy's missing car, which was briefly found in a Baltimore hotel, which was also where they arrested Ryan. They found a number of expensive missing objects from Cindy's home in Ryan's possession.

Ryan, who at the time of the murders lived with his stepmother, confessed to both murders.

Stacy Amparo, Baltimore County Assistant State's Attorney, said that there were "no words to describe the heinousness" of Ryan's crimes.

Barry Simms @BarrySimmsWBAL Ryan McGuire of Rosedale pleaded guilty two counts of first degree murder. He admitted to killing his stepmother by intentionally overdosing her with cocaine, fentanyl and morphine. He stabbed her neighbor to death two weeks later because she was asking too many questions. Ryan McGuire of Rosedale pleaded guilty two counts of first degree murder. He admitted to killing his stepmother by intentionally overdosing her with cocaine, fentanyl and morphine. He stabbed her neighbor to death two weeks later because she was asking too many questions.

In a statement, Ryan said that he planned to kill Testerman as she "was asking too many questions. He claimed that on June 23, he killed his "nosy neighbor," before fleeing with her possessions and car.

Police spokeswoman Peach said that because Testerman asked him questions about his stepmother and why she disappeared, McGuire murdered her.

Ryan McGuire subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, including that of Cindy Testerman, and was sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences in prison.

Learn more about Cindy Testerman's murder case on ID's The Murder Tapes on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

