What happened to the Coconut Palm K-8 Academy bullies? 10-year-old attacked a week before assault on younger sister

The viral video of a nine-year-old girl being beaten up inside a school bus by another fellow student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, Florida, was recently shared by her mother, Jenni. She also claimed that her 10-year-old son was attacked on the same bus a few days prior to the attack on the sister. In the viral clip, the bullies can be seen punching the boy in the head.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of/ videos showing graphic violence. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Moreover, the other students inside the bus did not stop the bullies and continued watching. Speaking about the tragic incident, the mother opened up about the assault on her kids. She also gave an update on the daughter’s condition after the latter suffered multiple injuries due to beatings inside the school bus. The mother said:

“We have had to get my daughter another appointment with the concussion department, but it is a real struggle because they are booked for the year. She has had constant headaches and a lot of nausea. She is not herself and she is not sleeping a lot which could be linked back to the emotional trauma she has suffered.”

Viral video shows two boys beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus in Homestead, Fla. on Feb. 1. The mother of the girl says she has reported bullying to Coconut Palm K-8 Academy but was informed they couldn't do anything.

The two Coconut Palm students, who can be seen hitting the girl, were given a “civil citation” by the authorities. However, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle later ruled that the mere civil citation was insufficient. Hence, she has issued a criminal battery charge against the Coconut Palm teenagers in the juvenile courts.

Mother of the Coconut Palm student expresses concern for the kids and demands justice

Jenni, the mother of the two bullied Coconut Palm students, claimed that she wants “justice to be done” after her daughter and son were violently assaulted by a couple of bullies on the bus. It has also been reported that both the kids were assaulted a week apart. First, the bullies attacked the girl, and later, when the brother stood up for his sister, he was also hit brutally.

This resulted in the two kids inflicting severe injuries, as the bullies punched both the siblings with force. The mother of bullied Coconut Palm students also presented the court with some pictures of the kids with their bruises. Talking about the same, Jenni said:

“My daughter has so much life left to live, for this to happen to her. Justice does need to be served because this happened to both of my children. We are hoping that people can learn a lesson from this worldwide.”

After hearing about the incident, artists El Micha and El Chacal came forward and aided the family financially. As a gesture of help, they decided to pay the family's rent for the next three months upfront and donated several new toys to the children.

All of this happened after the mother of the Coconut Palm students stated that the father of the kids was forced to miss work due to the condition of the kids.

The family also set up a GoFundMe so to raise money for the two kids. With the title “Children attacked on the school bus,” the page has collected close to $12,500 from 256 donors as of this writing. The page stated:

“The incident has traumatized my three children who attended the school. We are raising funds to pay for a lawyer, recover funds for our expenses after my husband lost a few days of work due to the incident and to get supplies for the children to be homeschooled.”

Jenni, the mother of the bullied kids assaulted by a Coconut Palm student, created a GoFundMe page to get funds for the two children (Image via GoFundMe)

Jenni also clarified that she is now going to make sure that her kids are homeschooled, as they are traumatized due to the incident. At the same time, being a mother, she wants to make sure that they get the best out of their education.

