What happened with Dan Wootton and Lily Allen? Singer calls out broadcaster amid recent allegations 

Dan Wootton has recently been in hot waters thanks to allegations of him bribing individuals into sharing s*xual content of themselves. On Wednesday, July 18, singer-songwriter Lily Allen posted a screenshot of The Sun tabloid from 2015. The tabloid's front page carried a story of Allen being unconscious at a party. It also featured a picture of the singer lying on the ground.

The screenshot also included Dan's tweet about the incident. The tweet read:

"Lily Allen - WHAT A MESS. Finally exposed."

In her recent tweet, Allen called out Dan Wootton, accusing him of "bullying and constant surveillance" She finished her tweet by writing "Karma is a b*tch," a jibe at the recent allegations against Wootton himself.

Lily Allen @lilyallen pic.twitter.com/QakdrgibQR whilst i’m able to take responsibility for my own actions i can hand on heart say that a big part of the reason i would get myself into these states was because of the relentless bullying and constant surveillance and scrutiny this man had me under. FOR NO REASON. Anyway, karmas… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Prior to Allen's accusations, Dan went on GB News and agreed that he had made "errors of judgment" in his past, though the criminal allegations against him are "simply untrue."

News about his past actions have since gone viral and many netizens want to know the truth to the story.

Lily Allen and Don Wotton have clashed before

Lily Allen is pictured leaving The Duke of York's Theatre in London, United Kingdom. (Photo via MEGA/Getty Images)

Lilly Allen, the English singer-songwriter and Don Wotton first butted heads over a twitter fued concerning X Factor contestant, Cher Lloyd. In 2011, the broadcaster tweeted:

"Love how Cher Lloyd hasn’t had one hit single yet but acts as if she’s Rihanna."

Lily reportedly found it "strange" to attack a teenager on the internet and didn't understand why he was concerned by the matter. She defended Cher saying,

"You’re a grown man for christ’s sake. she is essentially a child. Give the poor thing a break."

Following Dan Wootton's statement denying all criminal allegations against him, Lily Allen, the Not Fair singer posted the picture of Wootton's past tweet calling her "a mess." In the caption to the post, she wrote:

"Whilst i’m able to take responsibility for my own actions i can hand on heart say that a big part of the reason i would get myself into these states was because of the relentless bullying and constant surveillance and scrutiny this man had me under."

Her "actions" were interpreted by many UK tabloids as her reference to her drug abuse years. She has been outspoken about her struggles and documented her experience in her 2020 memoir My Thoughts Exactly. She is now 4 years sober according to a recent interview.

A few hours ago, the Hard Out Here singer added remarks on her previous posts to clarify that she did not blame Dan for her "dependencies.”

“I don’t expect people to understand the pain associated with being harassed in the very public way that I was for a good 15 years. but just because you can’t understand it, it doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen.”

Lily Allen @lilyallen following on from my tweet yesterday, i see that some think i was blaming Dan Wooton for my dependencies. I don’t expect people to understand the pain associated with being harassed in the very public way that i was for a good 15 years. but just because you can’t understand it,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Dan Wootton used to work for The Sun

Dan Wootton is a 39-year-old journalist and reporter. In the past, he was the executive editor of The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper. Wotton then left to join MailOnline, where he worked as a columnist.

The reporter is also a show presenter on GB News.

Dan Wootton at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on GB News, Wootton addressed the accusations:

"I, like all fallible human beings, have made errors of judgment in the past. But the criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue."

The allegations against Dan Wootton are not yet confirmed. Dan has also not commented on any of Lily's allegations against him.