What happened to Dawit Nega? Tributes pour in as popular Ethiopian singer dies aged 34

According to Ethiopian news portals, renowned Tigrigna artist Dawit Nega passed away on Sunday, June 12, at the age of 34. Reports of his death state that the singer-songwriter was briefly hospitalized over the weekend.
As per some local sources, the singer was hospitalized at Addis Hiwot Hospital in Addis Ababa. Meanwhile, the Addis Standard reports that an autopsy for Nega will be conducted, which will provide more details about the nature of his demise.
Local reports from the Ethiopian BBC suggest that the star was married and left behind a son.
Dawit Nega's cause of death explored
According to local reports, Dawit Nega was admitted to the hospital on June 10 after he contracted flu-like symptoms. It has been reported that the artist has suffered from the symptoms since last Monday. At the Addis Hiwot Hospital, Nega was reported to have received medical treatment until Saturday in the default ward. The 34-year-old Tigrigna star was reportedly admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Saturday, after which he passed away at around 1.00 pm on Sunday afternoon. However, other sources peg the time of his demise at 7.00 pm in the evening.
Meanwhile, the Addis Standard reported that the star used glucose to treat his pain at home. This may have spiked his blood sugar level, as it was high when he was admitted to the hospital. Dawit Nega also developed pneumonia at the hospital. This is likely correlated with the heightened glucose levels in his blood. As per the medical portal, Healthline:
"High blood sugar levels caused by diabetes can also make it harder for your body to fight pneumonia once it develops."
Diabetic patients also showcase insulin resistance and commonly develop respiratory problems like asthma, pneumonia, and even pulmonary failure causing death. They are also likely to develop respiratory complications like pulmonary fibrosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).
However, it must be noted that reputable sources have not confirmed whether Dawit Nega suffered from chronic diabetes throughout his life. More answers regarding the cause of his demise are expected following the autopsy announced by his family.
What was Dawit Nega known for?
As per local portals, Nega was tragically orphaned at the age of ten. Following this, the young Mek'ele native had to resort to selling consumable items on the streets to earn a living. Around the age of 15, Nega joined the Circus Tigray entertainment group to pursue his interest in music.
Along with his own tracks, Nega was renowned for his collaboration with Mo Farah for his Tigrigna song at Coke Studio, which helped take the local Tigrayan music scene to the international stage. As an artist, Nega was further known for his works like Daamena, Wozamai, Kadu Tsabaya, and Chocolata, amongst others.
Condolences rush in for the late Ethiopian singer Dawit Nega
Following reports of his demise, Nega's fans took to social media to express their grief over the death of the 34-year-old Ethiopian vocalist. A user named Naty Yifru took to his Twitter to post a tribute, where he labeled Nega as "One of VERY FEW musicians to internationalize #Tigrigna sound."
Amongst numerous tribute posts, Ethiopian refugee-turned Minnesota Democratic candidate for Congress, Amane Badhasso, also expressed her condolences over the death of Nega.