What happened to Dawit Nega? Tributes pour in as popular Ethiopian singer dies aged 34

According to Ethiopian news portals, renowned Tigrigna artist Dawit Nega passed away on Sunday, June 12, at the age of 34. Reports of his death state that the singer-songwriter was briefly hospitalized over the weekend.

As per some local sources, the singer was hospitalized at Addis Hiwot Hospital in Addis Ababa. Meanwhile, the Addis Standard reports that an autopsy for Nega will be conducted, which will provide more details about the nature of his demise.

Local reports from the Ethiopian BBC suggest that the star was married and left behind a son.

Dawit Nega's cause of death explored

According to local reports, Dawit Nega was admitted to the hospital on June 10 after he contracted flu-like symptoms. It has been reported that the artist has suffered from the symptoms since last Monday. At the Addis Hiwot Hospital, Nega was reported to have received medical treatment until Saturday in the default ward. The 34-year-old Tigrigna star was reportedly admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Saturday, after which he passed away at around 1.00 pm on Sunday afternoon. However, other sources peg the time of his demise at 7.00 pm in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Addis Standard reported that the star used glucose to treat his pain at home. This may have spiked his blood sugar level, as it was high when he was admitted to the hospital. Dawit Nega also developed pneumonia at the hospital. This is likely correlated with the heightened glucose levels in his blood. As per the medical portal, Healthline:

"High blood sugar levels caused by diabetes can also make it harder for your body to fight pneumonia once it develops."

Diabetic patients also showcase insulin resistance and commonly develop respiratory problems like asthma, pneumonia, and even pulmonary failure causing death. They are also likely to develop respiratory complications like pulmonary fibrosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

However, it must be noted that reputable sources have not confirmed whether Dawit Nega suffered from chronic diabetes throughout his life. More answers regarding the cause of his demise are expected following the autopsy announced by his family.

What was Dawit Nega known for?

As per local portals, Nega was tragically orphaned at the age of ten. Following this, the young Mek'ele native had to resort to selling consumable items on the streets to earn a living. Around the age of 15, Nega joined the Circus Tigray entertainment group to pursue his interest in music.

Along with his own tracks, Nega was renowned for his collaboration with Mo Farah for his Tigrigna song at Coke Studio, which helped take the local Tigrayan music scene to the international stage. As an artist, Nega was further known for his works like Daamena, Wozamai, Kadu Tsabaya, and Chocolata, amongst others.

Condolences rush in for the late Ethiopian singer Dawit Nega

Following reports of his demise, Nega's fans took to social media to express their grief over the death of the 34-year-old Ethiopian vocalist. A user named Naty Yifru took to his Twitter to post a tribute, where he labeled Nega as "One of VERY FEW musicians to internationalize #Tigrigna sound."

One of VERY FEW musicians to internationalize #Tigrigna sound, partnering with @cokestudio, the amazing Dawit Nega, passed away after long illness that made him bed ridden for a year.

Yaddi Bojia @YaddiB Almost two years after the country that pained by mercilessly killing of Oromo artist Hachallu Hundessa now pained again with the passing of the talented Tigrean musician Dawit Nega! Tegaru artists really stood up and did what artists should do on by protesting the war. Almost two years after the country that pained by mercilessly killing of Oromo artist Hachallu Hundessa now pained again with the passing of the talented Tigrean musician Dawit Nega! Tegaru artists really stood up and did what artists should do on by protesting the war. https://t.co/yQ4xHWWiyV

Tigray has lost one of its creative icons. His final single, "Ajoki Tigray", is a song in which he expressed his tribute and longing for the people and families of Tigray who are separated due to the civil war.

Sara Gebretsadik @sara_geee There wasn’t a single habesha space Dawit Nega’s music didn’t make it to. So many memories of translating Wezamay to my friends who were obsessed with his music. His music propelled Tigrigna music to new heights. Our people continue to be robbed from us #TigrayGenocide There wasn’t a single habesha space Dawit Nega’s music didn’t make it to. So many memories of translating Wezamay to my friends who were obsessed with his music. His music propelled Tigrigna music to new heights. Our people continue to be robbed from us #TigrayGenocide

Dangerous Crossings was awarded Best Music Video for the Open World Toronto Film Festival

Dawit Nega sang the Tigrigna section of @un @Refugees's award winning song: @DangerCrossings. He continued to highlight suffering in the Horn this year with songs on #TigrayGenocide + his yearning for his besieged home.

Amongst numerous tribute posts, Ethiopian refugee-turned Minnesota Democratic candidate for Congress, Amane Badhasso, also expressed her condolences over the death of Nega.

