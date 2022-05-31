What happened to Ivy Queen? Puerto Rican singer shares hospital photos amid sickness battle

Singer and actress Ivy Queen recently revealed her current health condition on her TikTok account. She shared a few pictures of her first steps through the hospital and the treatments she went through. She stated,

“Here I am, with the overwhelming strength of a heart that does not give up because I am a warrior by nature and I congratulate myself for how brave I have been in these moments.”

A snap from from Ivy's Instagram story (Image via ivyqueendiva/Instagram)

Second snap from Ivy's Instagram Story (Image via ivyqueendiva/Instagram)

In the latest pictures, she is wearing a turban on her head and pajamas while she is sitting in her hospital room. The rest of the photos feature her bare torso and a portion of her skin close to her chest colored purple. She concluded by writing,

“Please, whenever you can, be an angel in someone’s life, because you don’t know when you might need one in yours. With that said, thank you all for looking out for me.”

Although people were unaware of the disease she was suffering from, they sent messages of support to her. Her last Instagram post was earlier this month when she released her single, Pa’ mi with Cuban musician Peter Nieto. She will continue her treatment accompanied by her family.

Ivy Queen’s health issues explored

Ivy Queen’s fans were recently worried after she shared a few pictures of herself resting in a hospital gown. She seemed tired after a surgery and people thought she might be sick.

The rapper did not reveal if she was suffering from any illness or the reason why she underwent surgery. However, she was recently hospitalized when her health got worse. She thanked everyone for their best wishes and support when social media was flooded with messages from her fans.

Ivy's husband also sent his best wishes for his wife (Image via ivyqueendiva/Instagram)

She stopped posting on her social media account a month ago. Her husband, choreographer Xavier Sanchez, confirmed that she is healing and wrote on his Instagram Story,

“Giving you vitamin C heart, important for healing.”

Ivy replied and said,

“Thank you husband for being here for me always.”

Ivy Queen is supposed to sing in the third edition of the Tu Musica Urbano Awards along with the Panamanian Sech and the Argentine Maria Becerra. The event will be held on June 23, 2022, at the Puerto Rico Coliseum in San Juan, and the other artists scheduled to perform include Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia, N’Klabe, and others.

In brief, about Ivy Queen

Ivy Queen started as a member of the group The Noise and released her debut studio album, En Mi Imperio in 1996. She then released her second studio album, The Original Rude Girl, in 1998.

Ivy Queen is mostly known as the Queen of Reggaeton (Image via Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Her third studio album, Diva, was released in 2003. Her next two albums alongside Flashback and Sentimiento were awarded Gold and Platinum status by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The 50-year-old released her seventh studio album, Drama Queen, in 2010 followed by Musa in 2012. Her recordings mostly include themes of female empowerment, socio-political issues, infidelity, and relationships.

She is one of the wealthiest reggaeton artists with a net worth of around $10 million and is the host of a Spotify original podcast titled Loud. She talks about the history of reggaeton in the podcast and features well-known Latin artists.

