What happened to Donna-Lee Donaldson? Family appeals to public as former '876 Roommates' host remains missing 

On Wednesday, July 13, Jamaican social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson was reported missing. The 24-year-old is still missing as the investigation into her alleged disappearance continues. According to local reports, the influencer was last seen with her boyfriend Noel Maitland, who is reportedly a police officer.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, July 17, friends and family of Donaldson organized a protest against the local Jamaican police as their investigation has not yielded any information about her whereabouts yet. As of now, the influencer and TV show host has been missing for over a week.

As per numerous allegations online, the Jamaica Constabulary Force is being accused of a cover-up since two police officers were allegedly involved in Donaldson's disappearance.

Comments alleging the involvement of Donaldson police constable boyfriend in her disappearance (Image via JamaicaConstabularyForce/Facebook)

Donna-Lee Donaldson disappearance: Details explored

It has been a week since the missing persons report was filed, and a lot of information about the disappearance has surfaced since then. According to some local Jamaican portals, Donna-Lee Donaldson's boyfriend, Constant Spring Police Station Constable Noel Maitland, and the alleged mother of his child, Cathy Ann Smith, have reportedly fled Jamaica. As per the online portal Urban Islandz, Smith is also a police officer at the Half-Way Tree Police Station.

Meanwhile, Jamaican news portal The Star reported that Donna-Lee Donaldson was last seen with Maitland on July 11. He allegedly picked her up from her residence in Grants Crescent in Kingston and took her to his apartment in Chelsea Manor, New Kingston.

During a press conference, Jamaica Constabulary Force Deputy Commissioner Fitz Bailey provided a statement, offering more details about the ongoing investigation.

While seemingly addressing the allegations of a cover-up, Bailey said:

"We are not taking a tunnel vision approach. We are looking at all the variables in this investigation. The JCF is committed to ensuring that this investigation is done in a professional and transparent manner."

He further added:

"We have not yet determined that a definite person is dead. So we can't say that we are investigating a murder. We hope that we will find Miss Donaldson alive…We want to ensure the family receives closure because that is very important."

Local media reported that Commissioner Bailey disclosed information about the investigation into Donaldson's boyfriend's apartment and vehicles in the press conference. Per the reports, on July 15, Constable Noel Maitland's apartment was searched for forensic evidence. Whether any such evidence was found at the scene is unknown at the moment. Commissioner Bailey further added that CCTV footage has also been checked.

While Maitland reportedly gave a statement, the female constable involved in the investigation did not provide any.

The Star further quoted Donna-Lee Donaldson's ailing mother, who urged anyone with information regarding her daughter's disappearance to come forward. She told the local press:

"It is not fair for me to be wondering what happened to her. I would like anybody who knows anything to come forward and let me know about my daughter so I can have her dead or alive."

However, despite Commissioner Bailey's statements about the investigation hinting towards the involvement of Donna-Lee Donaldson's boyfriend Noel Maitland and Cathy Ann Smith, there has been no "person of interest" in the case so far, as announced by JCF's representative on July 18. The JSF's Half-Way Tree unit welcomes any helpful information regarding the disappearance and it can be conveyed to them by calling 876-926-8184.

