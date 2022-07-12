What happened to Doris Hoskins? ID's American Monster revisits husband Mark Andrew's involvement in murder case

43-year-old Doris Hoskins was found lying dead in a pool of blood in her Texas home in the wee hours of January 8, 2016. When the investigators arrived, they discovered several blunt force injuries on her body and head caused by a hammer which was recovered from the crime scene.

Her husband, Mark Andrews, became the chief suspect as a result of a number of circumstantial evidence. An investigation into her death revealed that he killed Hoskins.

Investigation Discovery's true-crime series American Monster's latest episode, which aired on July 10 at 9/8c delved into the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of Hoskins.

How was Doris Hoskins murdered?

Doris Hoskins and Mark Andrew's friend Don, who was living with the couple along with Amy, called 911 at around 4:30 am when he found Hoskins covered in blood.

When investigators arrived at the crime scene, they ruled Doris' death a possible homicide upon discovering hammer injuries all over her body. Their attention immediately turned to her husband Mark because it was believed that he was present in the same room as Hoskins at the time of the murder. Investigators later found the hammer too in the same room.

Upon being questioned, Mark stated that he believed that it was an intruder who killed his wife. However, circumstantial evidence said otherwise. There were no signs of forced entry, neither in the house nor in the safe, even though the safe's door was open at that time. The couple had dogs in the house at the time, so if it was an intruder, the dogs would have barked but they did not.

Mark Andrews had an alibi

Mark Andrews had an alibi ready when he was questioned. Andrews told investigators that he had headed to his regular casino at around 2:15 am on the night of the murder. However, he had to return home 2 hours later when he realized that he had forgotten to carry his gambling money.

A surveillance camera installed at the local gas station captured Andrews at the location around the same time of the murder as he had claimed.

Investigators believe the video footage was an alibi set up by Andrews, along with a text message sent to Hoskins by Andrew before returning home.

Mark Andrews and Doris Hoskins (Image via Doris Hoskins Andrews/Facebook)

Andrews' gambling habits

According to investigators, Hoskins was worried about Andrews' gambling habits and also told her friends that she was thinking about divorce. Investigators believe that Andrews spent quite some time at his regular casino and also lost money over a period of time.

Hoskins was the only breadwinner in their family. Keeping the family's future in mind, she had set aside $300,000 on a life insurance policy and made Andews' a beneficiary.

Investigators assumed that the insurance money was the motive behind Hoskins' murder. In February 2018, following a thorough investigation, Mark Andrews was found guilty of his wife's murder and sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 2046.

Who was Doris Hoskins?

Hoskins was the adopted daughter of Georgie and Paul Hoskins. She worked as a bank-teller before getting a teaching degree. She then became associated with the education field.

Before tying the knot with Mark Andrews, Hoskins married thrice. In 2010, she married Andews and adopted a daughter. Hoskins had two daughters from her previous marriages.

